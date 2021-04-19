WPT Industrial REIT Appoints Ryan Doyle as Chief Investment Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN; OTCQX: WPTIF) today announced the promotion of Ryan Doyle to the newly created position of Chief Investment Officer. As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Doyle will oversee the REIT’s investment team and all development, acquisition, and disposition transactions. Mr. Doyle will continue to report to the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Frederiksen.



Mr. Doyle is a 20-year veteran of the REIT and its predecessor entities, most recently serving as Head of Investments for the Eastern U.S. region. Over the last decade, he has played an instrumental role in setting and executing on the firm’s industrial-focused investment strategy.

"This is a well-deserved promotion recognizing Ryan's key leadership role and his significant contribution to the growth and success of the REIT," said Mr. Frederiksen.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) indirectly owns or manages a portfolio of properties across 20 U.S. states consisting of approximately 37.2 million square feet of GLA and 109 properties. The REIT pays monthly cash distributions, currently at $0.0633 per Unit, or approximately $0.76 per Unit on an annualized basis, in US funds.

For more information, please contact:

Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: (612) 800-8501