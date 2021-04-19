Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $153.1 million

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $153.1 million or $2.54 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 56% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 144% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2021:

Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2020

Total assets increased by $601 million.

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $515 million. Originated $1.3 billion of PPP loans in the first quarter of 2021 which generated fees of $51.2 million, net of $1.8 million of deferred costs, to be recognized over the estimated life of the loans. PPP loans originated in 2020 declined by $667 million in the first quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments. As of April 16, 2021, approximately 42% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 40% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 18% of balances have yet to apply for forgiveness.

Total deposits increased by $780 million.

Total investment securities increased by $1.0 billion as the Company deployed a portion of its excess liquidity.

Net interest income increased by $2.5 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion, despite two less days in the first quarter of 2021. Each day has an approximately $3 million impact on net interest income. The Company recognized $19.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $64.6 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

The loans to deposits ratio ended the first quarter of 2021 at 87.6% as compared to 86.5% as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the loans to deposits ratio ended the first quarter of 2021 at 78.9%.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $26.7 million to $113.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $86.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Recorded an increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions of $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to a decrease of $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $1.2 million of expense in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Recorded net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled 17 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.62% of the outstanding balance as of March 31, 2021, down from 2.00% as of December 31, 2020. See Table 11 for more information.

Non-performing loans declined significantly and totaled $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2021 as compared to $127.5 million, or 0.40% of total loans, as of December 31, 2020.

The outstanding balance of COVID-19 related modified loans totaled approximately $254 million or 0.8% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, as of March 31, 2021 as compared to $345 million or 1.2% as of December 31, 2020.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $55.42 as compared to $53.23 as of December 31, 2020.

Other items of note from the first quarter of 2021

The following items had a $5.8 million unfavorable pre-tax income impact on the first quarter of 2021: Recognized $3.8 million of expense related to impairment of certain capitalized software costs based on an evaluation of remaining useful life. Recorded an impairment charge of $1.4 million in occupancy expense as part of an ongoing effort to optimize our branch footprint. Recorded severance expense of $626,000.



Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported record net income of $153.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, up from $101.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) increased by 19% to $161.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $135.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 was characterized by strong loan growth, increased net interest income, record mortgage banking revenue, a release of reserves as our credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts improved and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced strong loan growth in the first quarter of 2021, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios. The loan growth occurred in the latter part of the quarter as total period end loans, excluding PPP loans, were $523 million higher than average total loans, excluding PPP loans, in the first quarter of 2021. Our loan pipelines remain strong and we expect to leverage our various core and niche portfolios to continue to grow loans. Total deposits increased by $780 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing deposits related to PPP loan origination. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased in the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. Net interest margin was unchanged as the rate on interest-bearing liabilities declined seven basis points in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 effectively offsetting a six basis point decline in the yield on total earning assets. PPP loan fee accretion increased as the Company recognized $19.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, we deployed a portion of excess liquidity during the first quarter of 2021 to purchase investment securities increasing our period end total securities by $1.0 billion as compared to December 31, 2020. The majority of the security purchases were in the latter part of the quarter after long term interest rates had increased. As a result, period end investment securities were $743 million higher than average investment securities in the first quarter of 2021 which is expected to favorably impact net interest margin in future quarters. We continue to maintain excess liquidity and believe that deploying such liquidity could potentially increase our net interest margin."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business reported record mortgage banking revenue of $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the first quarter of 2021 were $2.2 billion, down slightly from $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company allocated a greater portion of its mortgage originations for investment to benefit future quarters. Additionally, the Company recorded an $18.0 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions. The strong quarter of mortgage performance contributed to reporting a 0.90% net overhead ratio for the first quarter of 2021. We believe the second quarter of 2021 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production as an influx in seasonal purchase demand is expected to help offset an expected decline in refinance activity."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million related to both improving credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts. The level of non-performing loans decreased by $28.5 million primarily due to non-performing loan pay-offs. Additionally, net charge-offs remained relatively low totaling $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2021 is approximately 1.62% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "We remain committed to supporting our community, including the well-being and safety of our customers and employees. We have actively participated in the latest rounds of PPP approved in 2021 and as of April 16, 2021 have processed over 7,900 applications aggregating in excess of $1.3 billion of loans. We are carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic including its potential impact on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "Our first quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. While Wintrust and the banking industry as a whole have experienced significant net interest margin compression, we have been able to compensate for that with outstanding mortgage banking results. Additionally, we leverage a differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We remain diligent in our evaluation of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution. Finally, we evaluate our operating expense base on an ongoing basis to enhance future profitability."

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2021 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:



BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $601 million in the first quarter of 2021 was primarily comprised of a $1.1 billion increase in loans and a $1.0 billion increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $1.5 billion decrease in interest-bearing deposits with banks. Total investment securities increased by $1.0 billion as the Company deployed a portion of its excess liquidity as market returns improved due to the change in long-term interest rates. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $515 million primarily due to growth in the commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios. The Company believes that the $3.3 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of March 31, 2021 provides sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

Total liabilities increased $465 million in the first quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a $780 million increase in total deposits, partially offset by a $200 million decrease in trade date securities payable. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $549 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits primarily related to PPP loans originated in 2021. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.6%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2021, net interest income totaled $261.9 million, an increase of $2.5 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $452,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The $2.5 million increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion, despite two less days in the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin was 2.53% (2.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021 unchanged from 2.53% (2.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2020 and down from 3.12% (3.14% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was unchanged from the prior quarter due to the six basis point decline in the yield on earning assets and one basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution being offset by a seven basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The six basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an eight basis point decline in yield earned on loans partially offset by a three basis point increase in yield on liquidity management assets. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a six basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $321.3 million as of March 31, 2021, a decrease of $58.7 million as compared to $380.0 million as of December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses decreased primarily due to improvements in the macroeconomic forecast in addition to improvement in portfolio characteristics throughout the quarter. Notably, there was a decrease in the allowance for credit losses in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio primarily driven by improvement in the Commercial Real Estate Price Index and Baa Corporate Credit Spreads forecasts. Other key drivers of allowance for credit losses changes include, but are not limited to, decreases in COVID-19 related loan modifications and loan risk rating migration.

A negative provision for credit losses totaling $45.3 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million of expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $53.0 million of expense for the first quarter of 2020. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, a $3.0 million increase from $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $8.0 million increase from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled 17 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2020 and eight basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2020. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

As of March 31, 2021, $28.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $151.7 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of December 31, 2020, $41.6 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $139.1 million, or 0.4%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of March 31, 2021. Home equity loans at March 31, 2021 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.3% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at March 31, 2021 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 97.4% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

The outstanding balance of COVID-19 related modified loans totaled approximately $254 million or 0.8% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of March 31, 2021 as compared to $345 million or 1.2% as of December 31, 2020. The most significant proportion of outstanding modifications changed terms to interest-only payments.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.25% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2020, and 0.49% at March 31, 2020. Non-performing assets totaled $114.9 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $144.1 million at December 31, 2020 and $190.4 million at March 31, 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 compared to $127.5 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $179.4 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The decrease in non-performing loans as of March 31, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020 is primarily due to payments throughout the quarter. A significant portion of these payments were attributed to refinance activity with some payments resulting from the sale of underlying collateral. Reductions in non-performing loans were also accomplished through note sales and movement to other real estate owned ("OREO"). OREO totaled $15.8 million at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $745,000 compared to $16.6 million at December 31, 2020 and an increase of $4.8 million compared to $11.0 million at March 31, 2020. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $2.5 million during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees and brokerage commissions. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $26.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to an $18.0 million favorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to a $5.2 million decrease recognized in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Loans originated for sale were $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $129.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 73% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 65% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the first quarter of 2021, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $24.6 million of servicing rights and a fair value adjustment increase of $18.0 million partially offset by a reduction in value of $10.2 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2020 or first quarter of 2021.

Operating lease income increased by $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase is primarily due to a $1.5 million gain recognized on sale of lease assets in the first quarter of 2021.

Other non-interest income decreased by $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to decreased interest rate swap fees and bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") revenue.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 14 and 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The $9.7 million increase is comprised of an increase of $9.0 million in commissions and incentive compensation and an increase of $3.2 million in employee benefits expense, partially offset by a decrease of $2.5 million in salaries expense. The increase in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to higher expenses associated with the Company's long term incentive program and higher commissions related to its mortgage and wealth management businesses. The increase in employee benefits is primarily related to higher employee payroll taxes.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the first quarter relates primarily to decreased digital advertising campaigns and printing costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by $5.0 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 included a $937,000 reversal of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to $6.6 million of expense in the fourth quarter of 2020. The liability for contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations is based upon forward looking mortgage origination volumes and the estimated profitability of that operation. Should those assumptions change going forward, the liability may need to be increased or decreased. The contractual period covering contingent consideration ends in January 2023 and the final two years of the contract contemplate a lower ratio of contingent consideration relative to financial performance. As a result, the Company does not expect to have material adjustments to the contingent consideration liability in future periods. The Company also recognized $3.8 million of expense related to impairment of certain capitalized software costs based on an evaluation of remaining useful life. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $53.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $33.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $24.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 25.97% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 24.87% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 27.87% in the first quarter of 2020.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2021, this unit expanded its loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio. In addition, the segment's net interest margin remained relatively stable in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mortgage banking revenue was $113.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $26.7 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to an $18.0 million favorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to a $5.2 million decrease recognized in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $195,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of March 31, 2021. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $800 million to $900 million at March 31, 2021.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.8 billion during the first quarter of 2021 and average balances increased by $263.7 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $5.0 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the first quarter of 2021, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $106.6 million to $2.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2021, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $32.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.2 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.1 billion increase from the $30.1 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2020.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Paycheck Protection Program

On March 27, 2020, the President of the United States signed the CARES Act, which authorized the Small Business Administration ("SBA") to guarantee loans under the PPP for small businesses who met the necessary eligibility requirements in order to keep their workers on the payroll. The Company began accepting applications on April 3, 2020. From such date through March 31, 2021, the Company secured authorization from the SBA for and funded over 19,400 PPP loans with a carrying balance of approximately $4.8 billion. As of March 31, 2021, the carrying balance of such loans was reduced to approximately $3.3 billion primarily resulting from forgiveness by the SBA.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2020 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point (bp)

change from

4th Quarter

2020 % or

basis point (bp)

change from

1st Quarter

2020 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Net income $ 153,148 $ 101,204 $ 62,812 51 % 144 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 161,512 135,891 140,044 19 15 Net income per common share – diluted 2.54 1.63 1.04 56 144 Net revenue (3) 448,401 417,758 374,685 7 20 Net interest income 261,895 259,397 261,443 1 — Net interest margin 2.53 % 2.53 % 3.12 % — bp (59 ) bps Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.54 2.54 3.14 — (60 ) Net overhead ratio (4) 0.90 1.12 1.33 (22 ) (43 ) Return on average assets 1.38 0.92 0.69 46 69 Return on average common equity 15.80 10.30 6.82 550 898 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 19.49 12.95 8.73 654 1,076 At end of period Total assets $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 38,799,847 5 % 18 % Total loans (5) 33,171,233 32,079,073 27,807,321 14 19 Total deposits 37,872,652 37,092,651 31,461,660 9 20 Total shareholders’ equity 4,252,511 4,115,995 3,700,393 13 15

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 Total loans (1) 33,171,233 32,079,073 32,135,555 31,402,903 27,807,321 Total deposits 37,872,652 37,092,651 35,844,422 35,651,874 31,461,660 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 4,252,511 4,115,995 4,074,089 3,990,218 3,700,393 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 261,895 $ 259,397 $ 255,936 $ 263,131 $ 261,443 Net revenue (2) 448,401 417,758 426,529 425,124 374,685 Net income 153,148 101,204 107,315 21,659 62,812 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 161,512 135,891 162,310 165,756 140,044 Net income per common share – Basic 2.57 1.64 1.68 0.34 1.05 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.54 1.63 1.67 0.34 1.04 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.53 % 2.53 % 2.56 % 2.73 % 3.12 % Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 2.54 2.54 2.57 2.74 3.14 Non-interest income to average assets 1.68 1.44 1.58 1.55 1.24 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.59 2.56 2.45 2.48 2.58 Net overhead ratio (4) 0.90 1.12 0.87 0.93 1.33 Return on average assets 1.38 0.92 0.99 0.21 0.69 Return on average common equity 15.80 10.30 10.66 2.17 6.82 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 19.49 12.95 13.43 2.95 8.73 Average total assets $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,164,890 4,050,286 4,034,902 3,908,846 3,710,169 Average loans to average deposits ratio 87.1 % 87.9 % 89.6 % 87.8 % 90.1 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 87.6 86.5 89.7 88.1 88.4 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 75.80 $ 61.09 $ 40.05 $ 43.62 $ 32.86 Book value per common share 67.34 65.24 63.57 62.14 62.13 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 55.42 53.23 51.70 50.23 50.18 Common shares outstanding 57,023,273 56,769,625 57,601,991 57,573,672 57,545,352 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.2 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.1 % 8.5 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.1 10.0 10.2 10.1 9.3 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.0 8.8 9.0 8.8 8.9 Total capital ratio (5) 12.6 12.6 12.9 12.8 11.9 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.97 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.91 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 182 181 182 186 187

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 426,325 $ 322,415 $ 308,639 $ 344,999 $ 349,118 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 52 59 56 58 309 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,348,794 4,802,527 3,825,823 4,015,072 1,943,743 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,430,749 3,055,839 2,946,459 3,194,961 3,570,959 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 2,166,419 579,138 560,267 728,465 865,376 Trading account securities 951 671 1,720 890 2,257 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 90,338 90,862 54,398 52,460 47,310 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 135,881 135,588 135,568 135,571 134,546 Brokerage customer receivables 19,056 17,436 16,818 14,623 16,293 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 1,260,193 1,272,090 959,671 833,163 656,934 Loans, net of unearned income 33,171,233 32,079,073 32,135,555 31,402,903 27,807,321 Allowance for loan losses (277,709 ) (319,374 ) (325,959 ) (313,510 ) (216,050 ) Net loans 32,893,524 31,759,699 31,809,596 31,089,393 27,591,271 Premises and equipment, net 760,522 768,808 774,288 769,909 764,583 Lease investments, net 238,984 242,434 230,373 237,040 207,147 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,230,362 1,351,455 1,424,728 1,437,832 1,460,168 Trade date securities receivable — — — — 502,207 Goodwill 646,017 645,707 644,644 644,213 643,441 Other intangible assets 34,035 36,040 38,670 41,368 44,185 Total assets $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 12,297,337 $ 11,748,455 $ 10,409,747 $ 10,204,791 $ 7,556,755 Interest-bearing 25,575,315 25,344,196 25,434,675 25,447,083 23,904,905 Total deposits 37,872,652 37,092,651 35,844,422 35,651,874 31,461,660 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,228,436 1,228,429 1,228,422 1,228,416 1,174,894 Other borrowings 516,877 518,928 507,395 508,535 487,503 Subordinated notes 436,595 436,506 436,385 436,298 436,179 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable 995 200,907 — — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,120,570 1,233,786 1,387,439 1,471,110 1,285,652 Total liabilities 41,429,691 40,964,773 39,657,629 39,549,799 35,099,454 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 125,000 Common stock 58,727 58,473 58,323 58,294 58,266 Surplus 1,663,008 1,649,990 1,647,049 1,643,864 1,652,063 Treasury stock (100,363 ) (100,363 ) (44,891 ) (44,891 ) (44,891 ) Retained earnings 2,208,535 2,080,013 2,001,949 1,921,048 1,917,558 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,104 15,382 (841 ) (597 ) (7,603 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,252,511 4,115,995 4,074,089 3,990,218 3,700,393 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 274,100 $ 280,185 $ 280,479 $ 294,746 $ 301,839 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 9,036 6,357 5,791 4,764 3,165 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,199 1,294 1,181 1,310 4,768 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements — — — 16 86 Investment securities 19,264 18,243 21,819 27,105 32,467 Trading account securities 2 11 6 13 7 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,745 1,775 1,774 1,765 1,577 Brokerage customer receivables 123 116 106 97 158 Total interest income 305,469 307,981 311,156 329,816 344,067 Interest expense Interest on deposits 27,944 32,602 39,084 50,057 67,435 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,840 4,952 4,947 4,934 3,360 Interest on other borrowings 2,609 2,779 3,012 3,436 3,546 Interest on subordinated notes 5,477 5,509 5,474 5,506 5,472 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,704 2,742 2,703 2,752 2,811 Total interest expense 43,574 48,584 55,220 66,685 82,624 Net interest income 261,895 259,397 255,936 263,131 261,443 Provision for credit losses (45,347 ) 1,180 25,026 135,053 52,961 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 307,242 258,217 230,910 128,078 208,482 Non-interest income Wealth management 29,309 26,802 24,957 22,636 25,941 Mortgage banking 113,494 86,819 108,544 102,324 48,326 Service charges on deposit accounts 12,036 11,841 11,497 10,420 11,265 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,154 1,214 411 808 (4,359 ) Fees from covered call options — — — — 2,292 Trading gains (losses), net 419 (102 ) 183 (634 ) (451 ) Operating lease income, net 14,440 12,118 11,717 11,785 11,984 Other 15,654 19,669 13,284 14,654 18,244 Total non-interest income 186,506 158,361 170,593 161,993 113,242 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 180,809 171,116 164,042 154,156 136,762 Equipment 20,912 20,565 17,251 15,846 14,834 Operating lease equipment depreciation 10,771 9,938 9,425 9,292 9,260 Occupancy, net 19,996 19,687 15,830 16,893 17,547 Data processing 6,048 5,728 5,689 10,406 8,373 Advertising and marketing 8,546 9,850 7,880 7,704 10,862 Professional fees 7,587 6,530 6,488 7,687 6,721 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,007 2,634 2,701 2,820 2,863 FDIC insurance 6,558 7,016 6,772 7,081 4,135 OREO expense, net (251 ) (114 ) (168 ) 237 (876 ) Other 23,906 28,917 28,309 27,246 24,160 Total non-interest expense 286,889 281,867 264,219 259,368 234,641 Income before taxes 206,859 134,711 137,284 30,703 87,083 Income tax expense 53,711 33,507 29,969 9,044 24,271 Net income $ 153,148 $ 101,204 $ 107,315 $ 21,659 $ 62,812 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 10,286 2,050 2,050 Net income applicable to common shares $ 146,157 $ 94,213 $ 97,029 $ 19,609 $ 60,762 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.57 $ 1.64 $ 1.68 $ 0.34 $ 1.05 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.54 $ 1.63 $ 1.67 $ 0.34 $ 1.04 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding 56,904 57,309 57,597 57,567 57,620 Dilutive potential common shares 681 588 449 414 575 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,585 57,897 58,046 57,981 58,195





TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 (1) Mar 31,

2020 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies $ 890,749 $ 927,307 $ 862,924 $ 814,667 $ 642,386 (16 ) % 39 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 369,444 344,783 96,747 18,496 14,548 29 2439 Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 1,260,193 $ 1,272,090 $ 959,671 $ 833,163 $ 656,934 (4 ) % 92 % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 4,630,795 $ 4,675,594 $ 4,555,920 $ 4,292,032 $ 4,580,712 (4 ) % 1 % Asset-based lending 720,772 721,666 707,365 721,035 1,046,631 (1 ) (31 ) Municipal 493,417 474,103 482,567 519,691 510,711 17 (3 ) Leases 1,290,778 1,288,374 1,215,239 1,179,233 1,044,092 1 24 Commercial real estate Residential construction 72,058 89,389 101,187 131,639 149,623 (79 ) (52 ) Commercial construction 1,040,631 1,041,729 1,005,708 992,872 929,643 — 12 Land 240,635 240,684 226,254 215,537 222,087 — 8 Office 1,131,472 1,136,844 1,163,790 1,124,643 1,138,527 (2 ) (1 ) Industrial 1,152,522 1,129,433 1,117,702 1,062,218 1,095,180 8 5 Retail 1,198,025 1,224,403 1,175,819 1,148,152 1,179,861 (9 ) 2 Multi-family 1,739,521 1,649,801 1,599,651 1,497,834 1,433,390 22 21 Mixed use and other 1,969,915 1,981,849 2,033,031 2,027,850 2,037,220 (2 ) (3 ) Home equity 390,253 425,263 446,274 466,596 494,655 (33 ) (21 ) Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 1,376,465 1,214,744 1,143,908 1,186,768 1,244,690 54 11 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 45,508 44,854 240,902 240,661 132,699 6 (66 ) Total core loans $ 17,492,767 $ 17,338,730 $ 17,215,317 $ 16,806,761 $ 17,239,721 4 % 1 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,128,493 $ 1,023,027 $ 964,150 $ 963,531 $ 994,180 42 % 14 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 587,868 567,389 503,371 352,659 323,844 15 82 Community Advantage - homeowners association 272,222 267,374 254,963 240,634 231,757 7 17 Insurance agency lending 290,880 222,519 214,411 255,049 293,959 125 (1 ) Premium Finance receivables U.S. commercial insurance 3,342,730 3,438,087 3,494,155 3,439,987 3,015,549 (11 ) 11 Canada commercial insurance 615,813 616,402 565,989 559,787 449,506 — 37 Life insurance 6,111,495 5,857,436 5,488,832 5,400,802 5,221,639 18 17 Consumer and other 35,983 32,188 55,354 48,325 37,166 48 (3 ) Total niche loans $ 12,385,484 $ 12,024,422 $ 11,541,225 $ 11,260,774 $ 10,567,600 12 % 17 % Commercial PPP loans: Originated in 2020 $ 2,049,342 $ 2,715,921 $ 3,379,013 $ 3,335,368 $ — (100 ) % 100 % Originated in 2021 1,243,640 — — — — 100 100 Total commercial PPP loans $ 3,292,982 $ 2,715,921 $ 3,379,013 $ 3,335,368 $ — 86 % 100 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903 $ 27,807,321 14 % 19 %

(1) Annualized.





TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 (1) Mar 31,

2020 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 12,297,337 $ 11,748,455 $ 10,409,747 $ 10,204,791 $ 7,556,755 19 % 63 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 3,562,312 3,349,021 3,294,071 3,440,348 3,181,159 26 12 Wealth management deposits (2) 4,274,527 4,138,712 4,235,583 4,433,020 3,936,968 13 9 Money market 9,236,434 9,348,806 9,423,653 9,288,976 8,114,659 (5 ) 14 Savings 3,690,892 3,531,029 3,415,073 3,447,352 3,282,340 18 12 Time certificates of deposit 4,811,150 4,976,628 5,066,295 4,837,387 5,389,779 (13 ) (11 ) Total deposits $ 37,872,652 $ 37,092,651 $ 35,844,422 $ 35,651,874 $ 31,461,660 9 % 20 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 32 % 32 % 29 % 29 % 24 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 9 9 9 10 10 Wealth management deposits (2) 11 11 12 12 13 Money market 25 25 26 25 26 Savings 10 10 10 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 13 13 14 14 17 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.





TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of March 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (1) 1-3 months $ 1,385,311 1.75 % 4-6 months 993,635 1.50 7-9 months 806,574 1.13 10-12 months 662,375 0.64 13-18 months 496,540 0.69 19-24 months 217,147 0.92 24+ months 249,568 0.74 Total $ 4,811,150 1.24 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.





TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 4,230,886 $ 4,381,040 $ 3,411,164 $ 3,240,167 $ 1,418,809 Investment securities (2) 3,944,676 3,534,594 3,789,422 4,309,471 4,780,709 FHLB and FRB stock 135,758 135,569 135,567 135,360 114,829 Liquidity management assets (3) 8,311,320 8,051,203 7,336,153 7,684,998 6,314,347 Other earning assets (3)(4) 20,370 18,716 16,656 16,917 19,166 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 1,151,848 893,395 822,908 705,702 403,262 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5) 32,442,927 31,783,279 31,634,608 30,336,626 26,936,728 Total earning assets (3) 41,926,465 40,746,593 39,810,325 38,744,243 33,673,503 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (327,080 ) (336,139 ) (321,732 ) (222,485 ) (176,291 ) Cash and due from banks 366,413 344,536 345,438 352,423 321,982 Other assets 3,022,935 3,055,015 3,128,813 3,168,548 2,806,296 Total assets $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,493,451 $ 3,320,527 $ 3,435,089 $ 3,323,124 $ 3,113,733 Wealth management deposits 4,156,398 4,066,948 4,239,300 4,380,996 2,838,719 Money market accounts 9,335,920 9,435,344 9,332,668 8,727,966 7,990,775 Savings accounts 3,587,566 3,413,388 3,419,586 3,394,480 3,189,835 Time deposits 4,875,392 5,043,558 4,900,839 5,104,701 5,526,407 Interest-bearing deposits 25,448,727 25,279,765 25,327,482 24,931,267 22,659,469 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,228,433 1,228,425 1,228,421 1,214,375 951,613 Other borrowings 518,188 510,725 512,787 493,350 469,577 Subordinated notes 436,532 436,433 436,323 436,226 436,119 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 27,885,446 27,708,914 27,758,579 27,328,784 24,770,344 Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,811,194 10,874,912 9,988,769 9,607,528 7,235,177 Other liabilities 1,127,203 1,175,893 1,180,594 1,197,571 909,800 Equity 4,164,890 4,050,286 4,034,902 3,908,846 3,710,169 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 Net free funds/contribution (6) $ 14,041,019 $ 13,037,679 $ 12,051,746 $ 11,415,459 $ 8,903,159

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.





TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 1,199 $ 1,294 $ 1,181 $ 1,326 $ 4,854 Investment securities 19,764 18,773 22,365 27,643 33,018 FHLB and FRB stock 1,745 1,775 1,774 1,765 1,577 Liquidity management assets (1) 22,708 21,842 25,320 30,734 39,449 Other earning assets (1) 125 130 113 113 167 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 9,036 6,357 5,791 4,764 3,165 Loans, net of unearned income (1) 274,484 280,509 280,960 295,322 302,699 Total interest income $ 306,353 $ 308,838 $ 312,184 $ 330,933 $ 345,480 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 901 $ 1,074 $ 1,342 $ 1,561 $ 3,665 Wealth management deposits 7,351 7,436 7,662 7,244 6,935 Money market accounts 2,865 3,740 7,245 13,140 22,363 Savings accounts 430 773 2,104 3,840 5,790 Time deposits 16,397 19,579 20,731 24,272 28,682 Interest-bearing deposits 27,944 32,602 39,084 50,057 67,435 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,840 4,952 4,947 4,934 3,360 Other borrowings 2,609 2,779 3,012 3,436 3,546 Subordinated notes 5,477 5,509 5,474 5,506 5,472 Junior subordinated debentures 2,704 2,742 2,703 2,752 2,811 Total interest expense $ 43,574 $ 48,584 $ 55,220 $ 66,685 $ 82,624 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (884 ) (857 ) (1,028 ) (1,117 ) (1,413 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (2) 261,895 259,397 255,936 263,131 261,443 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 884 857 1,028 1,117 1,413 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) $ 262,779 $ 260,254 $ 256,964 $ 264,248 $ 262,856

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.





TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 1.38 % Investment securities 2.03 2.11 2.35 2.58 2.78 FHLB and FRB stock 5.21 5.21 5.21 5.24 5.52 Liquidity management assets 1.11 1.08 1.37 1.61 2.51 Other earning assets 2.50 2.79 2.71 2.71 3.50 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.18 2.83 2.80 2.72 3.16 Loans, net of unearned income 3.43 3.51 3.53 3.92 4.52 Total earning assets 2.96 % 3.02 % 3.12 % 3.44 % 4.13 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.47 % Wealth management deposits 0.72 0.73 0.72 0.67 0.98 Money market accounts 0.12 0.16 0.31 0.61 1.13 Savings accounts 0.05 0.09 0.24 0.45 0.73 Time deposits 1.36 1.54 1.68 1.91 2.09 Interest-bearing deposits 0.45 0.51 0.61 0.81 1.20 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.60 1.60 1.60 1.63 1.42 Other borrowings 2.04 2.16 2.34 2.80 3.04 Subordinated notes 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 Junior subordinated debentures 4.27 4.23 4.17 4.29 4.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.79 % 0.98 % 1.34 % Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.33 % 2.32 % 2.33 % 2.46 % 2.79 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.21 0.22 0.24 0.28 0.35 Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 2.53 % 2.53 % 2.56 % 2.73 % 3.12 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.54 % 2.54 % 2.57 % 2.74 % 3.14 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.





TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Mar 31, 2021 22.0 % 10.2 % (7.2 ) % Dec 31, 2020 25.0 11.6 (7.9 ) Sep 30, 2020 23.4 10.9 (8.1 ) Jun 30, 2020 25.9 12.6 (8.3 ) Mar 31, 2020 22.5 10.6 (9.4 )





Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Mar 31, 2021 10.7 % 5.4 % (3.6 ) % Dec 31, 2020 11.4 5.7 (3.3 ) Sep 30, 2020 10.7 5.2 (3.5 ) Jun 30, 2020 13.0 6.7 (3.2 ) Mar 31, 2020 7.7 3.7 (3.8 )





TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of March 31, 2021 One year or less From one to five years Over five years (In thousands) Total Commercial Fixed rate $ 310,427 $ 2,025,263 $ 784,277 $ 3,119,967 Fixed Rate - PPP — 3,292,982 — 3,292,982 Variable rate 6,291,842 3,350 66 6,295,258 Total commercial $ 6,602,269 $ 5,321,595 $ 784,343 $ 12,708,207 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 550,899 2,075,177 382,447 3,008,523 Variable rate 5,505,986 30,270 — 5,536,256 Total commercial real estate $ 6,056,885 $ 2,105,447 $ 382,447 $ 8,544,779 Home equity Fixed rate 14,653 8,665 51 23,369 Variable rate 366,884 — — 366,884 Total home equity $ 381,537 $ 8,665 $ 51 $ 390,253 Residential real estate Fixed rate 23,194 11,244 617,596 652,034 Variable rate 65,907 290,906 413,126 769,939 Total residential real estate $ 89,101 $ 302,150 $ 1,030,722 $ 1,421,973 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 3,851,457 107,086 — 3,958,543 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 3,851,457 $ 107,086 $ — $ 3,958,543 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 11,493 348,721 20,365 380,579 Variable rate 5,730,916 — — 5,730,916 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 5,742,409 $ 348,721 $ 20,365 $ 6,111,495 Consumer and other Fixed rate 14,753 4,536 1,154 20,443 Variable rate 15,540 — — 15,540 Total consumer and other $ 30,293 $ 4,536 $ 1,154 $ 35,983 Total per category Fixed rate 4,776,876 4,580,692 1,805,890 11,163,458 Fixed rate - PPP — 3,292,982 — 3,292,982 Variable rate 17,977,075 324,526 413,192 18,714,793 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 22,753,951 $ 8,198,200 $ 2,219,082 $ 33,171,233 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,296,647 One- month LIBOR 9,493,060 Three- month LIBOR 413,942 Twelve- month LIBOR 6,225,191 Other 285,953 Total variable rate $ 18,714,793

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $9.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.2 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR First Quarter 2021 0 bp -3 bps -6 bps Fourth Quarter 2020 0 -1 -2 Third Quarter 2020 0 -1 -19 Second Quarter 2020 0 -83 -45 First Quarter 2020 -150 -77 -100





TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — — 47,418 Provision for credit losses (45,347 ) 1,180 25,026 135,053 52,961 Other adjustments 31 155 55 42 (73 ) Charge-offs: Commercial 11,781 5,184 5,270 5,686 2,153 Commercial real estate 980 6,637 1,529 7,224 570 Home equity — 683 138 239 1,001 Residential real estate 2 114 83 293 401 Premium finance receivables 3,239 4,214 4,640 3,434 3,184 Consumer and other 114 198 103 99 128 Total charge-offs 16,116 17,030 11,763 16,975 7,437 Recoveries: Commercial 452 4,168 428 112 384 Commercial real estate 200 904 175 493 263 Home equity 101 77 111 46 294 Residential real estate 204 69 25 30 60 Premium finance receivables 1,782 1,445 1,720 833 1,110 Consumer and other 32 30 20 58 41 Total recoveries 2,771 6,693 2,479 1,572 2,152 Net charge-offs (13,345 ) (10,337 ) (9,284 ) (15,403 ) (5,285 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.37 % 0.03 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.08 % Commercial real estate 0.04 0.27 0.06 0.33 0.02 Home equity (0.10 ) 0.55 0.02 0.16 0.57 Residential real estate (0.06 ) 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.11 Premium finance receivables 0.06 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.10 Consumer and other 0.57 0.78 0.49 0.25 0.56 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.08 % Loans at period end $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903 $ 27,807,321 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.84 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.00 % 0.78 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.97 1.18 1.21 1.19 0.91 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans 1.08 1.29 1.35 1.33 0.91





TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Provision for loan losses $ (28,351 ) $ 3,597 $ 21,678 $ 112,822 $ 50,396 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses (17,035 ) (2,413 ) 3,350 22,236 2,569 Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses 39 (4 ) (2 ) (5 ) (4 ) Provision for credit losses $ (45,347 ) $ 1,180 $ 25,026 $ 135,053 $ 52,961 Allowance for loan losses $ 277,709 $ 319,374 $ 325,959 $ 313,510 $ 216,050 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 43,500 60,536 62,949 59,599 37,362 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 321,209 379,910 388,908 373,109 253,412 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 99 59 63 65 70 Allowance for credit losses $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482





TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

As of Mar 31, 2021 As of Dec 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 9,415,225 $ 95,637 1.02 % $ 9,240,046 $ 94,210 1.02 % Commercial PPP loans 3,292,982 3 0.00 2,715,921 2 0.00 Commercial real estate: Construction and development 1,353,324 45,327 3.35 1,371,802 78,833 5.75 Non-construction 7,191,455 136,465 1.90 7,122,330 164,770 2.31 Home equity 390,253 11,382 2.92 425,263 11,437 2.69 Residential real estate 1,421,973 14,242 1.00 1,259,598 12,459 0.99 Premium finance receivables Commercial insurance loans 3,958,543 16,945 0.43 4,054,489 17,267 0.43 Life insurance loans 6,111,495 532 0.01 5,857,436 510 0.01 Consumer and other 35,983 676 1.88 32,188 422 1.31 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 33,171,233 $ 321,209 0.97 % $ 32,079,073 $ 379,910 1.18 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 29,878,251 $ 321,206 1.08 % $ 29,363,152 $ 379,908 1.29 % Total core loans (1) $ 17,492,767 $ 283,505 1.62 % $ 17,338,730 $ 347,111 2.00 % Total niche loans (1) 12,385,484 37,701 0.30 12,024,422 32,797 0.27 Total PPP loans 3,292,982 3 0.00 2,715,921 2 0.00

(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.





TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING