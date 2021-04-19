MeiraGTx to Present at Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, and Stuart Naylor, Ph.D., chief development officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan Virtual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.

Contacts

Investors:

MeiraGTx

Investors@meiragtx.com

or

Media:

W2O pure

Ben Rickles

(404) 502-6766

brickles@purecommunications.com