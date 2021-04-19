InterDigital Nominates Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced the nomination of Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre for election to the company’s Board of Directors at the company’s annual shareholder meeting scheduled for June 2, 2021. Dr. Lesaicherre is an executive with leading experience in semiconductors and a strong background in technology, science and global business.



Dr. Lesaicherre was the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nanometrics Incorporated, a leading provider of advanced process control metrology and software analytics, from 2017 to 2019. Prior to his tenure at Nanometrics, Dr. Lesaicherre was the CEO of Lumileds, an integrated manufacturer of LED components and automotive lighting lamps, starting in 2012. Dr. Lesaicherre previously held senior executive positions at NXP and Philips Semiconductors. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Silvaco Group, Inc., a leading supplier of TCAD, EDA software and design IP. Dr. Lesaicherre holds an MBA with a focus on international business and strategy from INSEAD and has MS and Ph.D. degrees in Material Science from the National Polytechnic Institute of Grenoble.

“Pierre-Yves combines tremendous knowledge in key scientific and technical aspects of our industry with international experience and a strong understanding of global business. He will be tremendously valuable both in evaluating and guiding InterDigital’s efforts in the technology value chain and managing our efforts as a global company, with significant operations in multiple geographies including Pierre-Yves’ native France,” said S. Doug Hutcheson, Chairman of the Board, InterDigital.

“InterDigital is at a fantastic juncture in the company’s history, with an industry-leading research and development footprint in the most important technologies of our time – wireless, video and AI,” said Dr. Lesaicherre. “I look forward to hopefully working with the other members of the Board and the company’s leadership team in helping to drive additional growth and value.”

