The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will award $10,000 to the group that offers the best idea to the Wisconsin Main Street Downtown Pitch Contest.

The statewide winner receives $10,000 to carry out the business plan, while two second-place finishers each receive $5,000. The remaining nine regional winners will each receive $1,500.

Entries will be judged on the strength of the business idea and plan, creativity and innovation in the pitch video and business concept, and the quality and completeness of the application.

(Adapted from “Wisconsin contest offers $10k for top downtown business pitch ,” Apr. 14, 2021, News 8000)