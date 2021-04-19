Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,783 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin contest offers $10k for top downtown business pitch

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will award $10,000 to the group that offers the best idea to the Wisconsin Main Street Downtown Pitch Contest.

The statewide winner receives $10,000 to carry out the business plan, while two second-place finishers each receive $5,000. The remaining nine regional winners will each receive $1,500.

Entries will be judged on the strength of the business idea and plan, creativity and innovation in the pitch video and business concept, and the quality and completeness of the application.

(Adapted from “Wisconsin contest offers $10k for top downtown business pitch ,” Apr. 14, 2021, News 8000)

You just read:

Wisconsin contest offers $10k for top downtown business pitch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.