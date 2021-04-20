Leaf411 Cannabis Nurse Hotline Hosts Free Virtual Event Demystifying Cannabis For Older Adults
Older adults make up fastest-growing demographic of new cannabis consumers, but contend with a lack of resources on safe and effective useDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaf411, a national cannabis nurse hotline based in Colorado, will host a free Leaf Learning Series event on Demystifying Cannabis for Older Adults on Thursday, April 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MT. The virtual live event is open to the public. Event registration is available at Leaf411.org.
“Based on calls to our free Leaf411 hotline, we know there’s increasing demand among older adults for evidence-based cannabis education that addresses their particular needs and questions,” said Katherine Golden, RN, Leaf411 Co-Founder, CEO and Executive Director. “We are thrilled to bring together some of the best minds in cannabis medicine and the industry in an interactive virtual setting that will support and engage our older cannabis consumers.”
Renowned cannabis physician and Harvard Medical School instructor Dr. Peter Grinspoon will provide the keynote address, tackling misconceptions and stigma that stubbornly persist even as more research shows the therapeutic potential of cannabis. Dr. Grinspoon advises patients on using cannabis for health and wellness. He also brings personal experience using cannabis to overcome his prescription opioid addiction.
The Demystifying Cannabis for Older Adults event will also feature multiple education tracks and breakout sessions that participants can select to create a customized experience. The education tracks include: Cannabis 101, Mental Health, and Healthy Aging. Sessions will address common questions and topics, including CBD hemp, drug interactions, routes of administration, special considerations for older adults, and making tinctures and topicals at home. Attendees will also receive guidance on visiting a cannabis dispensary, choosing products, and tips for splitting products into smaller doses.
Dr. Grinspoon, along with Golden and other Leaf411 cannabis-trained RNs, will be on-hand to answer participants’ questions in real time.
“Approximately 65% of our Leaf411 hotline call volume comes from individuals in the 55+ category,” Golden said. “The most common inquiry for this group involves pain, followed by mental health concerns including stress, anxiety, and depression. Older adults also frequently inquire about cannabis as a sleep aid.”
The high percentage of calls from older adults should not be a surprise. Adults over 65 make up the fastest-growing demographic of cannabis users in the U.S., according to a recent New York Times article. This group came of age at the height of the War on Drugs. While many have changed their perspective on marijuana and hemp-derived CBD, concerns and misconceptions remain. Some of these include not wanting to get high, believing smoking is the only delivery method, and interpreting the THC cannabinoid as the recreational compound and CBD as the medicinal compound.
The Leaf Learning Series event, Demystifying Cannabis Among Older Adults, is supported in part by a grant from the NextFifty Initiative, a foundation dedicated to funding mission-driven initiatives that improve the lives of the older adult population and their caregivers. Event support also comes from Leaf411’s fully-vetted business supporters, with many of them joining the event to share information and answer questions about their products.
About Leaf 411
Leaf411™ is a Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating the nation’s first FREE cannabis-trained nurse hotline. Our mission is to provide education and directional support to the general public about the safe and effective use of legal cannabis and CBD hemp. Our cannabis-trained registered nurses are passionate about advocating for harm reduction by helping our community access evidenced-based education about legal cannabis use while also improving public perception of the cannabis industry. For more information or to subscribe to Leaf411’s newsletter, visit www.leaf411.org. Follow Leaf411 on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Pinterest.
