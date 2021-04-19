Route 366 Tarentum Bridge Traffic Stoppages Wednesday in Tarentum

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic stoppages on the Tarentum Bridge (Route 366) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday, April 21, weather permitting.

Traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur as needed in each direction on the entire length of the Tarentum Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. During the stoppages, crews will perform jacking operations on the bridge, requiring traffic be stopped between Caldwell Avenue and East Sixth Avenue.

Traffic stoppages will occur on the bridge one day each week through mid-May. The schedule has not yet been determined. However, information will be provided in advance of each scheduled day.

This $3.24 million bridge rehabilitation project will include new latex modified overlay, steel repairs, bearing and expansion dam replacement, concrete substructure repairs, and zone painting. Additionally, motorists can expect a 16-day full closure and detour for expansion dam and latex deck replacement in the summer. The overall project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2021.

J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

