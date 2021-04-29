Age Safe® America Unveils a New Proud Member Insignia

With an even stronger post COVID-19 desire for aging-in-place solutions; Age Safe America has seen a significant increase in its Certifications and Membership.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Age Safe America, LLC is pleased to unveil its new Member insignia in time for their 6-year anniversary. The attractive new Membership mark is inset in a blue box with the words "Serving Seniors with Dignity and integrity" in white letters at the top near the well-recognized Age Safe® America registered trademark, and the words "Proud MEMBER" in bold underneath with the company website at the very bottom. Simple, strong and clean. Also underway for the anniversary, Age Safe® is finalizing the 3rd revision of their Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification, getting a complete website update, and adding another registered trademark to their intellectual property portfolio.

Age Safe® America is a national membership, training and advocacy organization dedicated to meet the growing need for home safety assessments and aging-in-place home modifications. Since 2015 the company has been led by nationally recognized experts in fall prevention, home safety, aging-in-place, universal design, home modifications, environmental assessment, and marketing to seniors and aging boomers. They provide training, consulting, certifications, product reviews, tools, resources and support to businesses and organizations providing products and services to seniors and their adult children.

Age Safe® America is a diverse membership of service providers, organizations, corporations and non-profits all committed to providing quality services to an aging demographic. Members are professionals dedicated to helping seniors and families determine the steps necessary to maximize both safety and independence. Members provide a myriad of valuable services to older adults, aging boomers and homeowners. Age Safe America members will proudly display this patriotic insignia in their own marketing efforts to validate their commitment to help everyone (regardless of age or ability) enjoy the freedom and independence to “age safe® at home“.

Eligibility for ASA Membership includes any individual, sole proprietor, partnership, corporation, association or non-profit involved in the care, comfort, safety and security of older adults. Members agree to conduct their business maintaining the highest standards and abide by a published Code of Conduct and Fair Practice. Members also agree to a “best practice” 7-year, county level criminal background screening by their US based partner.

If you are currently working with seniors, you should consider joining this growing network of independent Senior Home Safety Specialists™, aging-in-place professionals, remodeling contractors, senior care providers, elder law attorneys, financial/insurance advisors, realtors, case managers, social workers, first responders, handyman services, home inspectors, and an array of other aging services providers, all committed to the safety, security, independence and longevity of our older adults. The Age Safe® America Membership, Certification and Registry complements rather than competes with other industry programs, certifications and affiliations.



About Age Safe America, LLC

Age Safe® America has trained professionals in 8 countries and has become one of the most recognized brands in the now burgeoning Aging-in-Place industry, earning the respect of thought leaders, healthcare professionals, national associations, governmental agencies, entrepreneurs, non-profits and Fortune 100 companies. By effectively building its brand equity while raising the awareness, value and necessity of a comprehensive senior home safety assessment, Age Safe® America has developed a unique market segment and certification all its own. Visit: https://agesafeamerica.com/ to learn more.