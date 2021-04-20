Gallivant Press announces the release of Waves of Pink II: Common Ground, Uncommon Courage
Waves of Pink II: Common Ground, Uncommon Courage. Inspirational Stories of Women Diagnosed with Breast Cancer.OREGON CITY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallivant Press is pleased to announce the release of the new book, "Waves of Pink II: Common Ground, Uncommon Courage", from Julie Pershing.
Gallivant Press and Julie Pershing are partnering with the non-profit organization Pink Sistas, Inc. to bring awareness, hope, and support to women with breast cancer. Pink Sistas receives a donation from the sale of each book.
Julie Pershing has curated the real-life stories of women diagnosed with breast cancer. In Waves of Pink II: Common Ground, Uncommon Courage, twelve breast cancer survivors tell their inspirational stories. From diagnosis to survivorship, the stories are a raw and honest account of navigating “the journey”. Profound and heartfelt, the book is a must-read for anyone affected by breast cancer.
“I am a warrior in pink, a survivor! Stronger for the journey and thankful to be given this life to live, grow, and appreciate.”
“One of the most cathartic silver linings about my breast cancer experience has been the certainty and comfort I have in knowing how profoundly loved I am by my family and community.”
“For anyone about to go through this journey, YOUR FIGHT IS OUR FIGHT! You are not alone. Talk about it and reach out; we are all in this together.”
Officially releasing on April 27, 2021, in eBook, paperback, and hardbound formats. The book is being distributed by 60+ online stores such as Amazon, Apple Books, Kobo, Target, and Walmart. The captivating book is nonfiction and based on true stories of women diagnosed with breast cancer.
To purchase the book, visit Amazon at: https://amzn.to/3sr0ZdS
About the Author:
Julie Pershing is a best-selling author, book writing coach, and the founder of Gallivant Press. She is passionate about helping people who want to learn how to write and publish a book. As a writing coach, Julie helps with all aspects of book writing; from creating the book concept to writing, editing, and successfully publishing your book. She and her husband Dave live with their two dogs, Everly and Audrey, in the beautiful Pacific Northwest.
Connect with Julie: hello@gallivantpress.com
Gallivant Press is a full-service book publishing company.
