We asked Valerio Pizzoferrato to tell us something about what makes Formula 1 racing so specialFORT LEE, NJ, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerio Pizzoferrato is a trauma nurse, healthcare consultant, and the owner of Pizzoferrato Consulting, a global healthcare consultation service. Valerio Pizzoferrato has earned his reputation as a thought leader in nursing and medical consultation. There’s no doubt that this is a stressful profession requiring an intense work ethic as well as high resilience and a thick skin. So it stands to reason that Valerio Pizzoferrato’s interests would be equally intense.
Valerio Pizzoferrato is a car enthusiast and a lover of the sport of skiing. He is also a great admirer of F1 racing and travels to Monaco every two years to witness these world-class racing machines, drivers, and crews in action. We asked Valerio Pizzoferrato to tell us something about what makes Formula 1 racing so special. Here’s what we learned.
While fans of other forms of motorsports may disagree that F1 is the greatest motorized racing sport of them all, it is certainly quite special in many ways. For a start, the cars themselves are completely unique in terms of the way they look and perform. But according to Valerio Pizzoferrato, that’s far from all that makes the sport unique.
Unparalleled Performance
Valerio Pizzoferrato tells us that the average F1 race car can go from zero to 100 mph and back down to zero in just 4 seconds. That’s 2 seconds from zero to 100, and 2 seconds from 100 to zero. Extraordinary!
World-Class Price Points
Even after it’s been stripped of many basic components, an F1 car can be sold for as much as $7 million USD. That’s a very expensive collector’s item.
1000-Degree Brake Discs
The braking system is so powerful that the rotors can reach temperatures exceeding 1000 degrees Celsius, Valerio Pizzoferrato explains, (yes, that is much hotter the 1000 degrees Fahrenheit).
Temperamental Tech
The engines must be warmed up to turn over by external devices because they simply won’t turn over on their own when cold. It shouldn’t be too surprising. After all these machines are ultra-engineered for speed, not practicality.
80+ Thousand Working Parts
F1 cars are so heavily engineered for racing perfection that they are clearly works of art. Just one F1 racer is composed of more than 80 thousand high-end functioning components.
A Stunningly Short Life-Cycle
After just five races, the engine of an F1 car will have expended its operational lifetime, Valerio Pizzoferrato tells us. That means, if the team doesn’t earn at least $1 million for every race, they will be a financial failure.
Intense Heat Triggers Intense Weight Loss for Drivers
The heat inside the cockpit of an F1 race car is so intense, Valerio Pizzoferrato explains, that drivers tend to lose an average of 4 kilograms per race, which is nearly 9 pounds! That is extreme weight loss, and only the healthiest humans can endure it.
