Representative Darby Congratulates San Angelo Businessman Randy Brooks on Appointment to Texas A&M System Board of Regents

by: Rep. Darby, Drew

04/14/2021

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS - Representative Drew Darby is proud to recognize longtime San Angelo community partner and businessman Randy Brooks for his recent appointment by Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

"Governor Abbott's appointment of Randy Brooks to the Texas A&M System Board of Regents is great news for the A&M System and West Texas," said Representative Darby. "Randy will be a steadfast advocate for the students and faculty of the System. I cannot think of a more engaged, dedicated leader, and I am confident he will provide valuable support to the Texas A&M System and higher education for the State of Texas."

Regents are appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Texas Senate.

James R. “Randy” Brooks of San Angelo is a Partner in BNB Ventures which owns and operates Jack’s Convenience Stores, Penta Petro, and FM Fuel & Resources. He is the former COO of Town & Country Food Stores. He is an executive board member of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and is former chairman of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Division. He is a member of both the Goodfellow Air Force Base and the USAF Air Education and Training Command (AETC) Civic Leader Groups. He is a former board member of the City of San Angelo Development Corporation and has served in various leadership roles with the San Angelo YMCA, Cornerstone Christian School, and First Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets also served in the US Army Reserve. Brooks received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Texas A&M University.

Contact: Laramie Stroud

