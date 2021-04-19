Rep. Carl O. Sherman’s HB says all voices should heard relating to historical monuments

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

04/17/2021

Austin, Texas – Monday at the Texas State Capitol marks Monument Day. To that end, all House Bills relating to the topic of monuments are set to be heard in committee next week. State Representative Carl O. Sherman’s (D-109) HB 1644 pertaining to historical marker relocation will be heard Monday in the Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee. “This house bill is an important element to ongoing conversation relating to the relocation determined by the Texas Historical Commission and where these historical markers are to be permanently moved,” Representative Sherman said. “I authored House Bill 1644 in order to make it a requirement that the historical commission create a procedure that allows for the appeal on a ruling regarding historic landmark removal.” Pertaining to the House Bills relating to state monuments, Chair Rafael Anchia (D–103) will be holding a press conference Monday relating to these confederate monuments. As Texans and residents around the United States become more aware of the history of statues and monuments, Representative Sherman’s hope is this bill will shed light on any offensive monuments that are an affront to the state’s current diverse population. “Checks and balances in our state are imperative to assuring that all voices are heard,” Representative Sherman concluded. “It only makes good sense for an appeals process to be granted to those who have questions regarding decisions made only by the Texas Historical Commission. I believe the Commission would agree that this state and country overall is a diverse group of people and there is no question as to the appropriateness of all voices being heard equally.” As the topic of monuments are brought to the forefront this week in Austin, Representative Sherman’s focus sheds light on the fact that there is no formal appeals process that permits the reconsideration of decisions made by the Texas Historical Commission.

