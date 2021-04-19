4/19/2021

**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Issues Statement on Passage of Anti-Rioting Legislation

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis joined Governor Ron DeSantis for the signing of House Bill 1, Combatting Public Disorder. Earlier this year, the CFO addressed the Florida Sheriffs Association and announced that he supported Governor DeSantis’ “Combatting Violence, Disorder Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” and opposed any cuts to the state budget that impacts partnerships with local law enforcement. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Governor Ron DeSantis has done it once again. As citizens and businesses flee states like California and New York for sunny Florida, the Governor has fired off another message to the rest of the world that Florida will put the safety of its citizens first and foremost. We’ve watched cities like Portland, New York, Seattle and Chicago burn because politicians turned their backs on law enforcement. Luckily, Governor DeSantis’s Florida is different from the Portland’s of the world because we love and appreciate our law enforcement community. Unfortunately, as anti-law and anti-law enforcement sentiments are spilling out to certain portions of the nation, Florida has had to make sure our laws are keeping up with the times to keep our communities safe. This law makes it clear that civil protests are not the same as violent-destruction, and we’re thankful to the Governor and Legislature for putting this common sense idea into action.” ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).