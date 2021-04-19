4/19/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Telephone Solicitation Bill from House Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the House Commerce Committee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 1307. The legislation is aimed at curbing the epidemic of unsolicited telemarketing phone calls that plague the phone lines of Floridians on a daily basis. In February, the CFO highlighted his support of this legislation. HB 1307 moves next to the House floor for action.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Unsolicited telemarketing calls have become an epidemic in our state. Not only are these calls extremely annoying, they can often lead to fraudulent activity and even identity theft. We have got to put an end to bad actors trying to make a quick buck. I’m proud to support House Bill 1307 to empower Floridians to fight back against unwanted calls and end the practice of incessant telemarketer solicitation. Thank you to Speaker Sprowls, Chair Ingoglia and Representative Beltran for making this issue a top priority to protect all Floridians.”

