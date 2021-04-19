4/19/2021

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 19, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Protection Bill from House Commerce Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the House Commerce Committee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 717, Consumer Protections, which will help protect Floridians from unnecessary fees, works to eliminate fraud and scams, and ensures Florida’s insurance markets aren’t flooded with unnecessary litigation. Last month, CFO Patronis highlighted his commitment to protect consumers during the 2021 legislative session, and the Consumer Protection bill is among his top legislative priorities. The bill moves next to the House floor.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “From day one in office, I have made it very clear that I will fight to protect Florida consumers and create safeguards for Florida’s families. House Bill 717 is a good bill for consumers that works to ensure Florida families are better informed on their rights as consumers, prevents them from being nickeled and dimed by needless fees and strengthens our fraud-fighting efforts to shield Floridians from costly fraud and scams. Special thank you to Speaker Sprowls, Chair Ingoglia and Deputy Majority Leader Clemons for their continued commitment to protecting Florida consumers.”

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).