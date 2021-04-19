Seduction Cosmetic Center Provides Exclusive Look at Patient Welcome Package
Leading plastic surgery clinic Seduction Cosmetic Center introduces its exclusive welcome package for new patients.MIAMI, FL, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presented by Seduction Cosmetic Center for the first time, details of its patient welcome package are now available online for interested parties. The exclusive package is showcased in a new video uploaded by the famous plastic surgery clinic to YouTube.
Seduction Cosmetic Center's exclusive welcome package is presented by patient host Camila. "Today, we'll be talking about our welcome package," says Camila, introducing the approximately 90-second-long clip, available via the clinic's YouTube channel.
The welcome package, she goes on to explain, has the answers to many of the most frequently asked questions posed by prospective patients. Prospective patients may access their welcome package through the Seduction Cosmetic Center patient portal.
Located within the portal menu under the documents tab, the complete package can be viewed online or downloaded as a PDF file, Camila further reveals in the aforementioned video, first uploaded on March 18, 2021.
The package, it's reported, discloses essential information such as payment and surgical policies for a patient's chosen surgeon. It also includes pre-operative health guidance, post-operative hygiene instructions, a walk-through of wound and suture care, and additional instructions for so-called patient companions.
Elsewhere, the exclusive welcome package shares a wealth of further crucial information and advice, according to the clinic. This advice, they say, ranges from the importance of post-operative therapy massages to details of necessary post-surgical items and their pricing.
There's also advice on medications and foods to avoid, and both medical and general health history questionnaires for patients to complete prior to surgery. "All advice is divided into instructions for 30 weeks, 15 weeks, one week, and the night before surgery," explains Camila.
"With all of the information you need just a click away, you'll feel at ease and ready to enjoy the body of your dreams, here at Seduction Cosmetic Center," she adds.
Seduction Cosmetic Center wows on social media
Seduction Cosmetic Center is a Miami-based provider of both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. With over 140,000 followers on Instagram and thousands more fans on other social media platforms, the clinic is particularly recognized for its Brazilian butt lifts and trademark mommy makeovers.
The clinic has two established locations—one in Westchester and another in Coral Gables—and is set to inaugurate a third, brand-new facility in the coming months.
Seduction Cosmetic Center's team, which consists of numerous top surgeons, patient consultants, coordinators, nurses, and others, regularly shares a variety of clips and videos on its increasingly popular YouTube channel. It's here that those interested can find the clinic's exclusive look at its patient welcome package.
The same team also regularly uploads a well-received mix of clips to both Instagram and TikTok. A recent upload made by the Miami-based plastic surgery provider to TikTok subsequently went viral, quickly earning the clinic around 5 million views.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here