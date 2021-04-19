Rapha Clinic Hosting Inaugural ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by Caretrack
Non-profit provides medical and dental care to uninsured adults in West Georgia
We look forward to having a spirited completion while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its inaugural ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by CareTrack to benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Monday, July 19, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.
— Bill Calhoun, DDS and Chairman of the Board
Participants will participate in contests, enjoy delicious food and play golf. Numerous celebrities are expected to participate in the shotgun start.
“We look forward to having a spirited completion while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need,” said Bill Calhoun, DDS and Chairman of the Board. “We encourage all golfers at any skill level to enjoy a day on the course in an effort to help our neighbors in need.”
Since 2010, Rapha Clinic has offered its services free of charge to qualified residents in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding Counties. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those who qualify.
In addition to the health and dental care, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found online at www.RaphaClinic.org or by calling Patrick Calvillo from Rapha at (620) 664-7301. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors.
