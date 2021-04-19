When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 19, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 19, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain Undeclared Milk Company Name: Shearer’s Foods LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips

Company Announcement

Shearer’s Foods LLC of Massillon, OH is voluntarily recalling two lots of 9.5 ounce bags of “Raley’s Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips,” because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Raley’s Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips were distributed at Raley’s retail stores in: CA

The product comes in a 9.5 ounce bag. Only two lots of the product are affected. The recalled packages bear the following UPC and Sell By”/lot code information:

UPC 10046567025466 Sell By Sell By 08 2 21 06109805 05 17 21 06102005

There have been no reports of illness.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased 9.5 ounce packaged of Raley’s Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips with the “Sell By” dates at issue are urged not to eat the product and to return it to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact a Shearer’s representative Monday through Friday from 8:30am – 4:30pm EST at 1-800-428-6843.