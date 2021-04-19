Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SMG Industries, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- Transportation Services Company Reports $26.6 million in revenue for 2020, net of discontinued operations, an increase of $26.1 million from 2019

HOUSTON, TX, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and released its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

·         Net of Discontinued Operations (MG Cleaners and Trinity Services), Revenues increased to $26.6 million in 2020, or about 5,100% from $508 thousand for the year 2019.

·         Pro forma revenues for 2020, illustrating the Feb. 27, 2020 acquisition of 5J for the full year 2020, (net of discontinued operations), was $34.2 million.

·         Selling, General and Administrative expenses were 19.8% of sales for 2020.

·         Net loss from continuing operations for 2020 was $14.1 million, which included acquisition expenses of the transportation services business and one-time, non-operational write downs and impairment expenses associated with the oil and gas focused services and assets held for sale.

·         Total Assets grew to approximately $27.4 million in 2020 from $6.4 million in 2019.

The Company made significant strides in its announced transformation to transportation services from an upstream oil and gas focused services company during the fiscal year 2020. SMGI acquired 5J Trucking and 5J Oilfield Services, sold its MG Cleaners subsidiary in December 2020, and positioned its other upstream oil and gas divisions, such as Trinity Services, for divestiture or sale. The Company’s pivot and focus last year to transportation services was in response to volatile oil prices and the global COVID pandemic effects on economic activity.

The discontinued operations of MG Cleaners and Trinity Services removed approximately $4.3 million in annual revenues from our results in 2020. See footnote 9 in our Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-k for more information and for the 2020 pro forma revenues presentation.

Mr. Jeffrey Martini, CEO of SMG, stated, “In the face of challenges including negative oil prices, industry volatility, and economic activity reductions caused by the COVID pandemic in 2020, the Company made strategic pivots in its business focus to reduce its exposure in upstream oil and gas concentration and focus more in transportation services including infrastructure.  Currently, we believe the Company will continue to expand its service offerings in transportation organically and through acquisition with our Buy & Build strategy continuing to acquire market share of the estimated $700 billion US transportation industry.” Mr. Martini continued, “With the 5J acquisition, the Company’s total assets have grown to approximately $27.4 million, currently representing more than 100 tractors and semis, about 250 multi-axle trailers, 10 cranes, and 25 forklifts that serve more than 200 customers. Our 5J Transportation Group is particularly excited about the possible infrastructure investments proposed by the U.S. government and industry that could represent additional activity in wind energy, power transformers, compressors and bridge beams that we haul for customers.”

Further information is available, including management’s discussion and analysis of the financial results and disclosures, in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-k filed April 19, 2021.

About SMG Industries, Inc.:  SMG Industries is a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market.  Through several of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries branded as the 5J Transportation Group, it offers heavy haul, super heavy haul, hot shot and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s dimensional permitted jobs can support up to 500-thousand-pound loads which include cargo associated with wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, and refinery and construction equipment.  SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Floresville, Henderson, Odessa, Palestine, Tomball, and Victoria, Texas. Read more at www.SMGIndustries.com.

SMG INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
      December 31,   December 31,
      2020   2019
           
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents  $               263,814    $                 29,568
  Restricted cash                   715,274                                 -
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $691,098 and $42,182      
    as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively                4,920,967                                 -
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets                1,409,996                     102,567
  Current assets of discontinued operations                   437,787                  1,572,127
           
    Total current assets                7,747,838                  1,704,262
           
  Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,991,572 and $451,195      
    as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively              16,337,914                  1,311,991
  Right of use assets - operating lease                1,270,989                       46,882
  Other assets                   499,707                         2,620
  Other assets of discontinued operations, net                1,568,700                  3,365,629
           
    Total assets   $          27,425,148    $            6,431,384
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT      
Current liabilities:      
  Accounts payable   $            3,171,086    $               603,129
  Accounts payable - related party                   205,444                                 -
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities                2,373,057                     258,543
  Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term                   575,517                       29,313
  Deferred revenue                     30,000                       30,000
  Secured line of credit                4,046,256                       10,204
  Current portion of unsecured notes payable                2,187,436                       76,374
  Current portion of secured notes payable, net                4,010,627                     717,504
  Current portion of convertible note, net                     50,000                                 -
  Current liabilities of discontinued operations                2,243,037                  4,042,055
           
    Total current liabilities              18,892,460                  5,767,122
           
Long term liabilities:      
  Convertible note payable, net                2,417,335                     260,926
  Notes payable - unsecured, net of current portion                1,040,223                                 -
  Notes payable - secured, net of current portion              14,038,409                     727,701
  Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion                   846,212                       17,569
  Long term liabilities of discontinued operations                1,008,362                     579,514
           
    Total liabilities              38,243,001                  7,352,832
           
Commitments and contingencies       
           
Stockholders' deficit      
  Preferred stock 1,000,000 shares authorized:      
    Series A preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 2,000 shares issued                              2                                2
    and outstanding  at December 31, 2020 and 2019      
    Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized;  no shares issued       
    and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and  2019, respectively                               -                                 -
  Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 19,446,258 and 14,881,372  shares      
    issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively                     19,447                       14,881
  Additional paid in capital              10,978,254                  4,756,194
  Accumulated deficit             (21,815,556)                 (5,692,525)
           
    Total stockholders' deficit             (10,817,853)                    (921,448)
           
    Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit  $          27,425,148    $            6,431,384
           
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
                 
            December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
                 
  REVENUES      $                    26,665,719    $                         508,659
                 
  COST OF REVENUES                            29,477,208                               967,305
                 
  GROSS PROFIT                            (2,811,489)                             (458,646)
                 
  OPERATING EXPENSES:          
    Selling, general and administrative                              5,267,186                            1,707,982
    Impairment expense                              1,084,671                               565,466
    Acquisition costs                              1,485,829                                 70,945
                 
    Total operating expenses                               7,837,686                            2,344,393
                 
  LOSS FROM OPERATIONS                        (10,649,175)                          (2,803,039)
                 
  OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)          
    Interest expense, net                            (3,801,020)                             (573,028)
    Other income                                   74,587                                 14,159
    Other expense                                 (30,000)                                          -
    Gain (loss) on settlement of notes payable                                 (14,204)                             (101,251)
    Gain on sale of assets                                 220,315                                   3,669
    Gain on extinguishment of debt                                   94,339                                          -
    Total other income (expense)                            (3,455,983)                             (656,451)
                 
  NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS                          (14,105,158)                          (3,459,490)
                 
    Gain on disposal of discontinued operations                                 572,741                                          -
    Loss from discontinued operations                            (2,336,573)                             (524,868)
  NET LOSS                           (15,868,990)                          (3,984,358)
                 
    Preferred stock dividends                               (254,041)                               (30,740)
                 
  NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS      $                  (16,123,031)    $                    (4,015,098)
                 
  Net loss per common share          
    Continuing operations      $                             (0.80)    $                             (0.25)
    Discontinued operations      $                             (0.10)    $                             (0.04)
    Net loss attributable to common shareholders      $                             (0.90)    $                             (0.29)
                 
  Weighted average common shares outstanding          
    Basic                            17,860,452                          13,824,474
    Diluted                            17,860,452                          13,824,474
                 
                 
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated  financial statements
                 


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
             
 
        December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
  Net loss from continuing operations  $          (14,105,158)    $            (3,459,490)
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net       
   cash used in operating activities:      
   Stock based compensation                      66,566                      246,099
   Depreciation and amortization                 4,901,689                      240,318
   Amortization of deferred financing costs                    609,396                      516,956
   Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases                    286,790                      305,903
   Impairment expense                 1,084,671                      565,466
   Bad debt expense                    474,708                        52,737
   Loss on settlement of liabilities                      21,407                        69,512
   Gain on disposal of assets                   (220,315)                         (3,669)
   Gain extinguishment of debt                     (94,339)                                -  
   Changes in:      
     Accounts receivable                 2,782,038                        29,716
     Prepaid expenses and other current assets                    558,182                       (77,568)
     Accounts payable                 (2,158,362)                      936,797
     Accounts payable - related party                    130,444                                -  
     Accrued expenses and other liabilities                 2,067,828                      198,506
     Right of use operating lease liabilities                   (136,050)                     (305,903)
     Deferred revenue                              -                          30,000
  Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations                (3,730,505)                     (654,620)
  Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations                   (242,162)                      340,317
  Net cash used in operating activities                 (3,972,667)                     (314,303)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
          Cash paid for acquisition of 5J Entities, net                (6,320,168)                                -  
          Cash paid for acquisition of Trinity Services, LLC                                -                     (500,000)
          Cash paid for disposal of MG Cleaners, LLC                     (75,000)                                  -
          Cash received from sale of property and equipment                        4,200                                -  
          Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment                   (404,200)                       (28,107)
  Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations                (6,795,168)                     (528,107)
  Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations                     (42,368)                       (15,325)
  Net cash used in investing activities                 (6,837,536)                     (543,432)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
   Payment of deferred financing costs                   (223,558)                                -  
          Proceeds from secured line of credit, net                 4,156,238                                -  
          Payments on secured line of credit, net                              -                         (33,015)
          Proceeds from notes payable                     5,584,048                   1,180,000
          Payments on notes payable                (1,385,535)                     (819,105)
          Proceeds from sales of common stock                                -                      359,000
          Proceeds from convertible notes payable                 3,144,295                        50,000
          Payments in MG Cleaners acquisition - related party                                -                       (21,000)
  Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations               11,275,488                      715,880
  Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations                    484,235                      170,130
  Net cash provided by financing activities                11,759,723                      886,010
             
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH                    949,520                        28,275
             
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period                       29,568                          1,293
             
CASH,  CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period   $                979,088    $                  29,568
             
Supplemental disclosures:      
      Cash paid for income taxes  $                            -    $                            -
      Cash paid for interest      $             1,979,483    $                221,140
             
Noncash investing and financing activities      
      Capitalization of ROU assets and liabilities - finance  $                            -    $                            -
      Capitalization of ROU assets and liabilities - operating  $                            -    $                352,785
      Non-cash consideration paid for business acquisitions  $             4,380,000    $             1,939,000
      Non-cash consideration paid for increase in secured notes payable  $             5,840,622    $                          -  
      Non-cash consideration paid for prepaids from debt financing  $                331,065    $                          -  
      Non-cash consideration increase in convertible notes payable  $                225,000    $                          -  
  Intangible assets acquired from issuance of note payable, related party      $                            -    $                          -  
  Debt discount from issuance of common stock warrants      $                  59,439    $                214,090
  Preferred stock dividend      $                254,041    $                  30,740
  Expenses paid by related party      $                  69,516    $                            -
  Settlement of accounts payable and accrued interest with common stock issuance      $                  66,000    $                144,016
  Settlement of notes payable with common stock issuance      $                            -    $                            -
  Settlement of accounts payable with note payable      $                            -    $                123,818
  Prepaid expenses financed with note payable      $                100,997    $                234,914
  Equipment received in exchange for settlement of notes receivable      $                223,200    $                            -
  Shares issued for deferred financing costs      $                419,788    $                          -  
      Note payable for property and equipment  $             1,353,500    $                          -  
  Beneficial conversion feature on convertible notes payable      $             1,057,710    $                          -  
  Capitalized accrued interest      $                            -    $                    4,559
             
             
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated  financial statements



