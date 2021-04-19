IBI Group Inc. Hosts Successful Capital Markets Event Within Its Virtual Smart City Sandbox, and Showcases Inaugural ESG Report

All stakeholders are invited to tour IBI’s Investor Showcase which includes a keynote address and Q&A session with management

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the firm hosted its first virtual capital markets event on March 24, 2021 with members of the professional investment community, including the buy and sell side. In addition to a live keynote address from CEO Scott Stewart, and a management Q&A session, the event featured a review of IBI’s 2020 financial and operating results across its Intelligence, Buildings and Infrastructure sectors; an update on the four streams of IBI’s strategic technology pivot; and the release of the firm’s inaugural 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Profile.



IBI encourages all stakeholders to tour the virtual Smart City Sandbox for an interactive and immersive update on the firm’s projects and strategy. To access the Investor Showcase, click on the following link: https://smartcitysandbox.com/IBIGroup-Investor-Day/

By conducting the firm’s capital markets event within this IBI-developed Digital Engagement Venue (“DEV”) versus in-person, IBI is proud to have lowered its environmental footprint by preventing an estimated 14 tonnes of CO 2 from being released into the atmosphere. The carbon emissions reduction associated with the elimination of travel, meals, paper handouts, name tags and the requirement of physical infrastructure, represents the removal of three passenger cars from the road for a period of one year.

“We are thrilled with the success and industry participation in our first capital markets day, during which we were able to interact with our guests and showcase the strengths and opportunities inherent within our Intelligence, Buildings and Infrastructure sectors,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “We hope everyone will take a tour of the Smart City Sandbox to see for yourself how IBI is transforming from a technology-driven design firm into a design-driven technology firm.”

Hosting events within IBI’s customizable DEV platform offers the same educational and informational benefits of in-person engagement, with significantly lower costs, less time and reduced environmental impact. Participants attending events that are hosted in a DEV are able to efficiently engage, learn and interact while protecting their health and safety. Guests have the opportunity for self-guided exploration enhanced by real-time interaction between attendees and hosts. IBI welcomes any organization who hosts events to experience the exciting and unique potential offered by its DEV platform, and to consider working with IBI to develop a tailored environment for your next event.

For IBI’s 2020 Year-in-Review, featuring our inaugural ESG Profile, please visit: https://2020-profile.ibigroup.com/

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn @ibi-group_2 and Twitter @ibigroup.

