PetIQ, Inc. Enters Into New $425 Million Credit Facilities

/EIN News/ -- Increases Borrowing Capacity by Approximately $109 Million



Refinancing Significantly Reduces Interest Rate and Extends Maturity with Increased Operational Flexibility

EAGLE, Idaho, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ) today announced it has entered into a new $300 million term loan (“Term Loan B”) and a $125 million new asset-based revolving line of credit (“ABL”), collectively referred to as the (“credit facilities”).

The credit facility replaces both the existing term loan and ABL facilities and increases borrowing capacity by approximately $109 million. The Term Loan B, priced at L+425 with a 0.50% LIBOR floor, has a maturity of April 2028 and contains no financial covenants. The new ABL, priced at L+125 to L+175, has a maturity of April 2026. The credit facilities provide significant improvements in debt covenants, increased operational flexibility and incremental debt baskets to facilitate future growth. In addition to replacing previous facilities, a portion of the proceeds were used to fully repay $27.5 million of the unsecured VIP Seller Notes bearing interest at 6.75%.

John Newland, PetIQ’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have partnered with both Jefferies Finance LLC and Key Bank National Association on these new credit facilities which offer more favorable terms, a 125-basis point decrease in our annual interest rate on our term loan and greater financial flexibility to support our future growth.”

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Contact: Investor.relations@petiq.com or 208.513.1513

