ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For First Quarter of 2021

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.95 for the first quarter, an increase of 48% over the first quarter of 2020
  • Deposits grew from $7.83 billion to $10.58 billion year-over-year, or 35%, and grew $602 million on a linked-quarter basis, or 24%, annualized
  • We funded approximately 2,170 round-two Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling approximately $386 million through March 31, 2021
  • Our loan pipeline reached a record level during the quarter
  • Liquidity reached record levels, with over $2.5 billion on deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank
  • We continue to experience excellent credit quality as we prepare to exit the pandemic
  • Our efficiency ratio improved to 28% during the quarter compared to 33% during the first quarter of 2020
  • Book value per share increased to $19.03, a 16% increase year-over-year

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to see the rebound in our pipeline to record levels. All signs point to an economic resurgence post-pandemic.”

Bud Foshee, CFO, said, “Growth has continued our normal trend lines while our expense control has been very good.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)
                                           
        Period Ending March 31, 2021   Period Ending December 31, 2020   % Change From Period Ending December 31, 2020 to Period Ending March 31, 2021   Period Ending March 31, 2020   % Change From Period Ending March 31, 2020 to Period Ending March 31, 2021  
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS                                      
Net Income   $ 51,455     $ 50,981     1 %   $ 34,778     48 %  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders   $ 51,455     $ 50,949     1 %   $ 34,778     48 %  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.95     $ 0.94     1 %   $ 0.64     48 %  
Return on Average Assets     1.72 %     1.74 %           1.54 %        
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity     19.83 %     20.78 %           16.23 %        
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding     54,381,991       54,273,944             54,167,414          
                                           
BALANCE SHEET                                      
Total Assets   $ 12,647,374     $ 11,932,654     6 %   $ 9,364,882     35 %  
Loans     8,504,980       8,465,688     - %     7,568,836     12 %  
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits     3,044,611       2,788,772     9 %     1,925,626     58 %  
Total Deposits     10,577,610       9,975,724     6 %     7,832,655     35 %  
Stockholders' Equity     1,030,485       992,852     4 %     881,885     17 %  
                                           

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $51.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $34.8 million for the same quarter in 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.95 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.65 and $0.64, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.72% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 19.83% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 1.54% and 16.23%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $92.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $92.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $77.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 3.20% compared to 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.58% in the first quarter of 2020. Accretion of net fees on PPP loans of $9.1 million during the first quarter of 2021 contributed 43 basis points of the loan yield, compared to $7.5 million of PPP loan fee accretion during the fourth quarter of 2020, or 35 basis points of the loan yield.

Average loans for the first quarter of 2021 were $8.51 billion, an increase of $47.9 million, or 2% annualized, with average loans of $8.46 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of $1.15 billion, or 16%, with average loans of $7.36 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Origination of round-two PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 totaled $402 million while forgiveness of round-one PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 totaled $334 million.

Average total deposits for the first quarter of 2021 were $10.18 billion, an increase of $337.0 million, or 14% annualized, with average total deposits of $9.84 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of $2.54 billion, or 33%, with average total deposits of $7.64 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.16% for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of five basis points compared to 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 28 basis points compared to 0.44% for the first quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02%, a 39 basis point decrease compared to 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 24 basis points compared to 0.26% for the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses for the quarters ending March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were calculated under the CECL methodology and as a percentage of total loans were 1.12% and 1.04%, respectively. Other quarter-end periods presented for the allowance for loans losses were not restated for CECL adoption and were calculated under the incurred loss methodology. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.13% at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, for all periods discussed, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans under the CECL methodology at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was 1.26% and 1.16%, respectively, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2020, under the incurred loss model. We recorded a $7.5 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.8 million, or 27%, to $8.5 million from $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue increased $1.7 million, or 157%, to $2.7 million from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage loan sales increased approximately 106% during the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the same quarter in 2020. Net credit card revenue decreased $573,000, or 33%, to $1.2 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.8 million during the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to a one-time catch up in under-accrued rebate expenses. The number of credit card accounts increased approximately 28% and the aggregate amount of spend on all credit card accounts increased 16% during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. Cash surrender value of life insurance increased $205,000, or 14%, to $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2020. Other income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $489,000, or 104%, to $1.0 million from $469,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The interest rate cap bought in May of 2020 increased in value during the first quarter of 2021, contributing $275,000 to the increase in other income. Merchant service revenue increased from $100,000 during the first quarter of 2020 to $191,000 during the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.0 million, or 4%, to $28.9 million from $27.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $712,000, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $115,000, or 1%, to $15.6 million from $15.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $573,000, or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary expense alone only increased by $11,000 during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. Increased loan origination cost deferrals during the first quarter of 2021 over the amount in the first quarter of 2020 offset increased incentive accruals during the same comparative periods. Origination of round-two PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 drove the increase in cost deferrals. The number of FTE employees decreased by one to 491 at March 31, 2021 compared to 492 at March 31, 2020, and decreased by two from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $254,000, or 11%, to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, and decreased $26,000 on a linked-quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense decreased $41,000, or 1%, to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and was unchanged on a linked-quarter basis. Professional services expense decreased $25,000, or 3%, to $923,000 in the first quarter of 2021, from $948,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and decreased $325,000 on a linked-quarter basis. Fourth quarter 2020 professional services were inflated due to expenses associated with updating the Bank’s online application portal for the round-two PPP loans. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $250,000 to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $216,000, or 16%, on a linked quarter basis. A larger assessment base driven by increased deposits caused the increase in FDIC assessments. Expenses associated with other real estate owned decreased $444,000 to $157,000 in the first quarter of 2021, from $601,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $17,000, or 12%, on a linked quarter basis. First quarter 2020 included write-downs in value of property based on updated appraisals related to one foreclosed loan relationship. Other operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 32%, to $4.6 million from $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $259,000 on a linked-quarter basis. We increased our credit losses on unfunded loan commitments by $600,000 in the first quarter of 2021 with a charge to other operating expenses. The efficiency ratio was 28.68% during the first quarter of 2021 compared to 33.11% during the first quarter of 2020 and compared to 28.11% during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income tax expense increased $5.0 million, or 48%, to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Our effective tax rate was 20.18% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 18.76% for the first quarter of 2020. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 of $1.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release.  Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

      At March 31,
2021		   At December 31,
2020		   At September 30,
2020		   At June 30, 2020   At March 31,
2020		  
Book value per share - GAAP   $ 19.03     $ 18.41     $ 17.61     $ 16.98     $ 16.38    
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP     1,030,485       992,852       949,589       914,588       881,885    
  Adjustments:                                          
  Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset     13,841       13,908       13,976       14,043       14,111    
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP   $ 1,016,644     $ 978,944     $ 935,613     $ 900,545     $ 867,775    
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP   $ 18.78     $ 18.15     $ 17.35     $ 16.72     $ 16.12    
                                             
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP     8.15 %     8.32 %     8.33 %     8.31 %     9.42 %  
Total assets - GAAP   $ 12,647,374     $ 11,927,955     $ 11,394,874     $ 11,012,195     $ 9,364,882    
  Adjustments:                                          
  Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset     13,841       13,908       13,976       14,043       14,111    
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP   $ 12,633,533     $ 11,914,047     $ 11,380,898     $ 10,998,152     $ 9,350,771    
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP     8.05 %     8.22 %     8.22 %     8.19 %     9.28 %  

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crisis and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including but not limited to, the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2020, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
dmange@servisfirstbank.com

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(In thousands except share and per share data)
 
    1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME                                          
Interest income   $ 100,396     $ 101,065     $ 96,110     $ 95,080     $ 96,767    
Interest expense     8,031       8,984       11,028       11,846       19,127    
Net interest income     92,365       92,081       85,082       83,234       77,640    
Provision for credit losses     7,451       6,283       12,284       10,283       13,584    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     84,914       85,798       72,798       72,951       64,056    
Non-interest income     8,463       8,237       8,172       7,033       6,674    
Non-interest expense     28,914       28,202       26,573       28,816       27,920    
Income before income tax     64,463       65,833       54,397       51,168       42,810    
Provision for income tax     13,008       14,852       11,035       10,720       8,032    
Net income     51,455       50,981       43,362       40,448       34,778    
Preferred stock dividends     -       32       -       31       -    
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 51,455     $ 50,949     $ 43,362     $ 40,417     $ 34,778    
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.95     $ 0.94     $ 0.80     $ 0.75     $ 0.65    
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.95     $ 0.94     $ 0.80     $ 0.75     $ 0.64    
Average diluted shares outstanding     54,381,991       54,273,944       54,232,965       54,194,506       54,167,414    
                                           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA                                          
Total assets   $ 12,647,374     $ 11,932,654     $ 11,394,874     $ 11,012,195     $ 9,364,882    
Loans     8,504,980       8,465,688       8,508,544       8,315,375       7,568,836    
Debt securities     962,129       886,938       913,299       856,378       827,032    
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits     3,044,611       2,788,772       2,762,814       2,678,893       1,925,626    
Total deposits     10,577,610       9,975,724       9,673,783       9,342,918       7,832,655    
Borrowings     64,691       64,748       64,719       64,715       64,707    
Stockholders' equity   $ 1,030,485     $ 992,852     $ 949,589     $ 914,588     $ 881,885    
                                           
Shares outstanding     54,137,650       53,943,751       53,915,245       53,874,276       53,844,009    
Book value per share   $ 19.03     $ 18.41     $ 17.61     $ 16.98     $ 16.38    
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 18.78     $ 18.15     $ 17.35     $ 16.72     $ 16.12    
                                           
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)                                          
Net interest margin     3.20 %     3.27 %     3.14 %     3.32 %     3.58 %  
Return on average assets     1.72 %     1.74 %     1.54 %     1.55 %     1.54 %  
Return on average common stockholders' equity     19.83 %     20.78 %     18.43 %     18.40 %     16.23 %  
Efficiency ratio     28.68 %     28.11 %     28.50 %     31.92 %     33.11 %  
Non-interest expense to average earning assets     1.00 %     1.00 %     0.98 %     1.15 %     1.29 %  
                                           
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)                                          
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.73 %     10.50 %     11.24 %     11.26 %     10.68 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.73 %     10.50 %     11.25 %     11.27 %     10.68 %  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     12.48 %     12.20 %     13.10 %     13.27 %     12.54 %  
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.25 %     8.23 %     8.22 %     8.46 %     9.56 %  
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)     8.05 %     8.22 %     8.22 %     8.19 %     9.28 %  
                                           
(1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures.  
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
        March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020   % Change  
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 70,107     $ 80,461     (13 )%  
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions     2,738,046       297,943     819 %  
Federal funds sold     1,577       306,127     (99 )%  
  Cash and cash equivalents     2,809,730       684,531     310 %  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value     961,879       826,782     16 %  
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at March 31, 2021 and 2020)     250       250     -    
Mortgage loans held for sale     15,834       6,747     135 %  
Loans     8,504,980       7,568,836     12 %  
Less allowance for credit losses     (94,906 )     (85,414 )   11 %  
  Loans, net     8,410,074       7,483,422     12 %  
Premises and equipment, net     56,472       55,992     1 %  
Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets     13,841       14,111     (2 )%  
Other assets     379,294       293,047     29 %  
  Total assets   $ 12,647,374     $ 9,364,882     35 %  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
  Non-interest-bearing   $ 3,044,611     $ 1,925,626     58 %  
  Interest-bearing     7,532,999       5,907,029     28 %  
    Total deposits     10,577,610       7,832,655     35 %  
Federal funds purchased     911,558       543,623     68 %  
Other borrowings     64,691       64,707     - %  
Other liabilities     63,030       42,012     50 %  
  Total liabilities     11,616,889       8,482,997     37 %  
Stockholders' equity:                    
  Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at                    
    March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020     -       -          
  Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,137,650 shares                    
    issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021, and 53,844,009 shares issued and outstanding                    
    at March 31, 2020     54       54     - %  
  Additional paid-in capital     224,302       221,901     1 %  
  Retained earnings     788,875       641,980     23 %  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income     16,754       17,448     (4 )%  
    Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.     1,029,985       881,383     17 %  
  Noncontrolling interest     500       502     - %  
    Total stockholders' equity     1,030,485       881,885     17 %  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 12,647,374     $ 9,364,882     35 %  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)      
(In thousands except per share data)            
        Three Months Ended March 31,
        2021   2020
Interest income:            
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 93,803   $ 89,385
  Taxable securities     5,807     5,154
  Nontaxable securities     107     233
  Federal funds sold     3     277
  Other interest and dividends     676     1,718
  Total interest income     100,396     96,767
Interest expense:            
  Deposits     6,881     16,745
  Borrowed funds     1,150     2,382
  Total interest expense     8,031     19,127
  Net interest income     92,365     77,640
Provision for credit losses     7,451     13,584
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses     84,914     64,056
Non-interest income:            
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,908     1,916
  Mortgage banking     2,747     1,071
  Credit card income     1,192     1,765
  Increase in cash surrender value life insurance     1,658     1,453
  Other operating income     958     469
  Total non-interest income     8,463     6,674
Non-interest expense:            
  Salaries and employee benefits     15,543     15,658
  Equipment and occupancy expense     2,654     2,400
  Third party processing and other services     3,416     3,457
  Professional services     923     948
  FDIC and other regulatory assessments     1,582     1,332
  Other real estate owned expense     157     601
  Other operating expense     4,639     3,524
  Total non-interest expense     28,914     27,920
  Income before income tax     64,463     42,810
Provision for income tax     13,008     8,032
  Net income     51,455     34,778
  Dividends on preferred stock     -     -
  Net income available to common stockholders   $ 51,455   $ 34,778
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.95   $ 0.65
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.95   $ 0.64


LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)                              
(In thousands)                              
                                 
      1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020
Commercial, financial and agricultural   $ 3,323,093   $ 3,295,900   $ 3,466,189   $ 3,498,627   $ 2,771,307
Real estate - construction     666,592     593,614     530,919     544,586     548,578
Real estate - mortgage:                              
  Owner-occupied commercial     1,698,695     1,693,428     1,725,222     1,634,495     1,678,532
  1-4 family mortgage     685,840     711,692     671,841     665,883     675,870
  Other mortgage     2,068,560     2,106,184     2,056,549     1,911,384     1,834,137
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage     4,453,095     4,511,304     4,453,612     4,211,762     4,188,539
Consumer     62,200     64,870     57,834     60,400     60,412
Total loans   $ 8,504,980   $ 8,465,688   $ 8,508,554   $ 8,315,375   $ 7,568,836


SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)                                  
(Dollars in thousands)                                    
          1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020  
Allowance for credit losses:                                          
Beginning balance   $ 87,942     $ 92,440     $ 91,507     $ 85,414     $ 76,584    
  Impact of Adoption of ASC 326     -       (2,000 )     -       -       -    
Loans charged off:                                          
  Commercial financial and agricultural     477       8,792       11,146       1,358       2,640    
  Real estate - construction     -       202       -       376       454    
  Real estate - mortgage     12       -       200       2,520       1,678    
  Consumer     87       38       44       62       58    
    Total charge offs     576       9,032       11,390       4,316       4,830    
Recoveries:                                          
  Commercial financial and agricultural     26       94       12       84       62    
  Real estate - construction     50       30       -       1       1    
  Real estate - mortgage     2       114       12       13       1    
  Consumer     11       13       15       28       12    
    Total recoveries     89       251       39       126       76    
  Net charge-offs     487       8,781       11,351       4,190       4,754    
  Provision for credit losses     7,451       6,283       12,284       10,283       13,584    
  Ending balance   $ 94,906     $ 87,942     $ 92,440     $ 91,507     $ 85,414    
                                                 
  Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.12 %     1.04 %     -       -       -    
  Allowance for credit losses to total average                                          
    loans     1.11 %     1.04 %     -       -       -    
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans     -       -       1.09 %     1.10 %     1.13 %  
  Allowance for loan losses to total average                                          
    loans     -       -       1.11 %     1.10 %     1.16 %  
  Net charge-offs to total average loans     0.02 %     0.41 %     0.54 %     0.20 %     0.26 %  
  Provision for credit losses to total average                                          
    loans     0.35 %     0.30 %     -       -       -    
  Provision for loan losses to total average                                          
    loans     -       -       0.58 %     0.50 %     0.74 %  
  Nonperforming assets:                                          
    Nonaccrual loans   $ 13,888     $ 13,973     $ 21,675     $ 16,881     $ 28,914    
    Loans 90+ days past due and accruing     4,804       4,981       4,898       5,133       4,954    
    Other real estate owned and                                          
    repossessed assets     2,067       6,497       6,976       6,537       7,448    
  Total   $ 20,759     $ 25,451     $ 33,549     $ 28,551     $ 41,316    
                                                 
  Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.22 %     0.22 %     0.31 %     0.26 %     0.45 %  
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.16 %     0.21 %     0.29 %     0.26 %     0.44 %  
  Nonperforming assets to earning assets     0.17 %     0.22 %     0.30 %     0.26 %     0.45 %  
  Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 683.37 %     629.37 %     -       -       -    
  Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   -       -       426.48 %     542.07 %     295.41 %  
                                                 
  Restructured accruing loans   $ 794     $ 818     $ 1,800     $ 975     $ 975    
                                                 
  Restructured accruing loans to total loans     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %  
                                                 
  TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED)                            
  (In thousands)                                  
          1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020  
  Beginning balance:   $ 1,433     $ 2,738     $ 1,568     $ 2,367     $ 3,330    
    Additions     2,146       -       1,182       -       350    
    Net (paydowns) / advances     (37 )     (619 )     (12 )     (12 )     (232 )  
    Charge-offs     -       (535 )     -       (412 )     (1,081 )  
    Transfer to OREO     -       (151 )     -       (375 )     -    
  Ending balance   $ 3,542     $ 1,433     $ 2,738     $ 1,568     $ 2,367    


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)                    
(In thousands except per share data)                    
        1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020  
Interest income:                                
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 93,803   $ 94,332   $ 89,564   $ 89,383   $ 89,385  
  Taxable securities     5,807     6,018     5,858     5,092     5,154  
  Nontaxable securities     107     129     166     211     233  
  Federal funds sold     3     5     16     34     277  
  Other interest and dividends     676     581     506     360     1,718  
  Total interest income     100,396     101,065     96,110     95,080     96,767  
Interest expense:                                
  Deposits     6,881     7,853     9,876     10,756     16,745  
  Borrowed funds     1,150     1,131     1,152     1,090     2,382  
  Total interest expense     8,031     8,984     11,028     11,846     19,127  
  Net interest income     92,365     92,081     85,082     83,234     77,640  
Provision for credit losses     7,451     6,283     12,284     10,283     13,584  
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses       84,914     85,798     72,798     72,951     64,056  
Non-interest income:                                
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,908     1,971     1,818     1,823     1,916  
  Mortgage banking     2,747     3,050     2,519     2,107     1,071  
  Credit card income     1,192     913     1,840     1,398     1,765  
  Increase in cash surrender value life insurance     1,658     1,660     1,733     1,464     1,453  
  Other operating income     958     643     262     241     469  
  Total non-interest income     8,463     8,237     8,172     7,033     6,674  
Non-interest expense:                                
  Salaries and employee benefits     15,543     14,970     14,994     15,792     15,658  
  Equipment and occupancy expense     2,654     2,680     2,556     2,434     2,400  
  Third party processing and other services     3,416     3,418     3,281     3,622     3,457  
  Professional services     923     1,248     955     1,091     948  
  FDIC and other regulatory assessments     1,582     1,366     1,061     595     1,332  
  Other real estate owned expense     157     140     119     1,303     601  
  Other operating expense     4,639     4,380     3,607     3,979     3,524  
  Total non-interest expense     28,914     28,202     26,573     28,816     27,920  
  Income before income tax     64,463     65,833     54,397     51,168     42,810  
Provision for income tax     13,008     14,852     11,035     10,720     8,032  
  Net income     51,455     50,981     43,362     40,448     34,778  
  Dividends on preferred stock     -     32     -     31     -  
  Net income available to common stockholders   $ 51,455   $ 50,949   $ 43,362   $ 40,417   $ 34,778  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.95   $ 0.94   $ 0.80   $ 0.75   $ 0.65  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.95   $ 0.94   $ 0.80   $ 0.75   $ 0.64  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)  
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                                                                       
            1st Quarter 2021   4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020  
            Average Balance   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Yield / Rate  
Assets:                                                              
Interest-earning assets:                                                              
  Loans, net of unearned income (1)                                                              
    Taxable   $ 8,484,914   4.47 %   $ 8,435,237   4.43 %   $ 8,335,087   4.26 %   $ 8,301,775   4.31 %   $ 7,328,594   4.89 %  
    Tax-exempt (2)     27,592   4.17       29,393   4.16       30,068   4.14       31,929   4.12       32,555   4.04    
      Total loans, net of                                                              
        unearned income     8,512,506   4.47       8,464,630   4.43       8,365,155   4.26       8,333,704   4.31       7,361,149   4.88    
  Mortgage loans held for sale     13,601   1.94       19,459   1.37       20,053   1.41       13,278   2.09       4,282   2.16    
  Debt securities:                                                              
    Taxable     878,118   2.65       862,333   2.79       820,526   2.86       761,575   2.67       750,413   2.75    
    Tax-exempt (2)     21,084   2.43       25,542   2.52       31,880   2.51       38,201   2.62       44,029   2.33    
      Total securities (3)     899,202   2.64       887,875   2.78       852,406   2.84       799,776   2.67       794,442   2.72    
  Federal funds sold     11,935   0.10       16,306   0.12       41,884   0.15       83,274   0.16       105,423   1.06    
  Interest-bearing balances with banks     2,262,233   0.12       1,837,249   0.13       1,500,563   0.13       849,549   0.17       469,199   1.47    
  Total interest-earning assets   $ 11,699,477   3.48 %   $ 11,225,519   3.58 %   $ 10,780,061   3.55 %   $ 10,079,581   3.80 %   $ 8,734,495   4.46 %  
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                              
  Cash and due from banks     71,166           91,258           75,065           76,212           66,140        
  Net premises and equipment     57,198           56,315           56,799           57,446           58,066        
  Allowance for credit losses, accrued                                                              
    interest and other assets     320,407           308,746           281,196           248,702           241,479        
      Total assets   $ 12,148,248         $ 11,681,838         $ 11,193,121         $ 10,461,941         $ 9,100,180        
                                                                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                              
  Interest-bearing deposits:                                                              
  Checking   $ 1,294,614   0.19 %   $ 1,197,908   0.23 %   $ 1,077,595   0.31 %   $ 992,848   0.35 %   $ 956,803   0.57 %  
  Savings     93,375   0.18       86,259   0.18       82,671   0.36       72,139   0.42       67,380   0.50    
  Money market     5,057,828   0.27       4,933,285   0.31       4,739,566   0.44       4,285,907   0.52       4,061,286   1.10    
  Time deposits     808,561   1.44       810,675   1.59       841,378   1.78       877,448   1.95       805,924   2.09    
    Total interest-bearing deposits     7,254,378   0.38       7,028,127   0.44       6,741,210   0.58       6,228,342   0.69       5,891,393   1.14    
  Federal funds purchased     849,772   0.22       752,765   0.22       682,971   0.22       572,990   0.22       492,638   1.31    
  Other borrowings     64,689   4.33       64,701   4.41       64,717   4.78       64,711   4.85       64,707   4.85    
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 8,168,839   0.40 %   $ 7,845,593   0.46 %   $ 7,488,898   0.59 %   $ 6,866,043   0.69 %   $ 6,448,738   1.19 %  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                              
  Non-interest-bearing                                                              
    demand deposits     2,923,041           2,812,254           2,728,513           2,646,030           1,749,671        
  Other liabilities     39,442           48,642           39,537           69,061           39,801        
  Stockholders' equity     996,741           956,847           917,626           862,500           853,800        
  Accumulated other comprehensive                                                              
    income     20,185           18,502           18,547           18,307           8,170        
      Total liabilities and                                                              
        stockholders' equity   $ 12,148,248         $ 11,681,838         $ 11,193,121         $ 10,461,941         $ 9,100,180        
Net interest spread         3.08 %         3.12 %         2.96 %         3.11 %         3.27 %  
Net interest margin         3.20 %         3.27 %         3.14 %         3.32 %         3.58 %  
                                                                       
(1 ) Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.  
(2 ) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.  
(3 ) Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation.  

 


ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For First Quarter of 2021

