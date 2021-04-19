Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Emergent BioSolutions Investors With Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EBS) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 19, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the District Of Maryland on behalf of Emergent investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Emergent’s common stock between July 6, 2020 and March 31, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, EMERGENT’S COMMON STOCK DURING THE CLASS PERIOD AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $100,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, CLIENT RELATIONS, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, KCAULEY@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

