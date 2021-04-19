Haynes International, Inc. Announces Compensation Restorations for Chief Executive Officer and Directors

/EIN News/ -- KOKOMO, Ind., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) (the “Company”) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced, effective April 1, 2021, a restoration of the cash salary of the Chief Executive Officer to its pre-pandemic level as well as a restoration of the cash fees paid to outside directors to their pre-pandemic level. As previously disclosed, the pre-pandemic levels of the executive team’s salaries, other than that of the Chief Executive Officer, were restored as of January 1, 2021. In April of 2020, as part of an attempt to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the Company temporarily reduced by 10% the base salaries of its Chief Executive Officer, its Vice Presidents and other members of the executive team. Additionally, at the same time, the Board of Directors temporarily reduced its total cash compensation by 10%.



About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

