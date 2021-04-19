Protein Expression Market Size to Reach USD 6.07 Billion in 2028; CAGR of 13.5% | Reports And Data

Major companies operating in the global market include: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Qiagen, Takara Bio, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., and Synthetic Genomics Inc., among others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for vaccines and protein therapeutics, increasing R&D initiatives in biopharmaceutical sector, and rising prevalence of acute and chronic diseases are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.5%, Market Trends – Rapid progress and investment in proteomics research

The global protein expression market size is expected to reach USD 6.07 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapidly increasing geriatric population globally, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis, and robust investment in protein-based research are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for protein therapeutics owing to numerous advantages over small-molecule drugs is also a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Growing research on recombinant protein expression is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Protein expression refers to directed synthesis of large amounts of desired proteins, which is generally done by manipulating gene expression in an organism that results in the expression of large amounts of a recombinant gene. It includes processes such as transcription of recombinant DNA to mRNA and translation of mRNA to polypeptide chains that are folded into functional proteins, which can be targeted to specific cellular or extracellular locations. Protein production systems, also called expression systems, are widely used in life sciences, biotechnology, and medicine research. Commonly used expression systems are generally derived from bacteria, yeast, insect, and mammalian cells. Each expression system has distinct advantages and limitations, and the efficiency of expression system depends on the gene involved. Bacterial expression system can be used to easily produce large amounts of proteins that are required for X-ray crystallography or Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) experiments. These systems are also used to produce recombinant proteins and this is expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases has been boosting need for large-scale production of therapeutic proteins for treating these diseases. Rapid progress in recombinant DNA technologies has created avenues for production of recombinant proteins that can be widely used as therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostic reagents. Robust demand for biopharmaceuticals has led to further development of various protein expression hosts and bioprocessing technologies, which have increased yield of proteins and reduced costs and this is expected to further fuel growth of the market going ahead. However, lack of skilled professionals, stringent regulations concerned with production and commercialization of biologics, and high costs associated with reagents and equipment are expected to restrain market growth to a major extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Prokaryotic expression systems segment is expected to account for significant market share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing use in protein expression experiments, high capacity of protein production, and minimal costs associated with proteins.

Reagents segment revenue is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period owing to increasing application of reagents in research studies and production of biologics. Increasing demand for reagents and rising expenditure on reagents and kits for industrial, therapeutic, and research applications are expected to further fuel revenue growth of this segment.

Therapeutic segment is expected to account for a considerable market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period attributable to rising application of protein application in production of biologics and growing demand for protein therapeutics to treat chronic diseases such as cancer, anemia, hemophilia, multiple sclerosis, arthritis, and diabetes, among others.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies among the end-use industry segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rapid advancements in protein-based research, and increasing investment and funding for drug design and development are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rapid development of advanced healthcare infrastructure in APAC countries such as India and China, presence of large patient pool, growing investment in proteomics and genomics research, and less stringent regulations related to biologics.

In January 2021, Jianshun Biosciences Co. Ltd. announced a strategic collaboration with Etta Biotech to set up a high titer protein platform for production of high quality protein using transient transfection media produced by Jianshun Biosciences. According to the partnership agreement, JS Bio is the exclusive cell culture supplier for Etta Biotech’s transient transfection high titer protein expression platform.

Major companies operating in the global market include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

Qiagen

Takara Bio, Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.

Synthetic Genomics Inc.





For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global protein expression market based on expression system, product, application, end-use industry, and region:

Expression System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Prokaryotic Expression Systems Escherichia coli Systems Others

Mammalian Expression Systems

Yeast Cell Expression Systems Kluyveromyces Lactis Systems Saccharomyces Systems Pichia Systems Other Systems

Insect Cell Expression Systems Baculovirus Expression Systems Other Systems

Cell-free Expression Systems

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Competent Cells

Instruments

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Therapeutic

Research

Industrial

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA





