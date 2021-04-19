Gaia Sets First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, May 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, will conduct a conference call on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.



Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, May 3, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-458-4121

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: 3754957

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 17, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 3754957

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library consists of over 8,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gatewayir.com