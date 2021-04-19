Garden Remedies Sponsors 420’s Golden Jubilee
As the cannabis industry prepares to celebrate its most iconic date, Garden Remedies 420 sponsorship lights the path to safe, legal & natural cannabis products.MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garden Remedies, a vertically integrated grower and provider of premium cannabis products, with three dispensaries in the Massachusetts area, has teamed up with National Today to sponsor 420.
In 1971, a group of young students, who spent most of their time hanging out by a wall, came into possession of a map, a map that they believed would lead them to a field full of marijuana. They arranged to meet at 4:20 pm and so the adventure began.
Although those students didn’t find their treasure that day, their actions have become synonymous with an industry that, 50 years later, is finally coming of age itself. 420 celebrations in 2021 will be so much more than a few students looking to get high, they’ll provide a platform for scientists, medical professionals, politicians, and patients that rely on cannabis products to discuss cannabis legalization across the U.S.
This year, working with the number one authority on holidays, gives Garden Remedies, the only physician- and woman-led cannabis company in Massachusetts, the opportunity to dispel common myths. Garden Remedies sees 420 as a vehicle for education. They want people to know the difference between terpenes and cannabinoids and how marijuana works for anxiety. They want to share this knowledge because they believe that cannabis products can contribute towards a better quality of life.
Built on the bedrocks of medical science and personal compassion, Garden Remedies founder, Dr Karen Munkacy, is a physician herself. She began researching the medical applications of cannabis after undergoing breast cancer treatment and says she launched Garden Remedies because she knew “there had to be a better way.”
While that better way that Dr. Munkacy sought is here and is spreading across the U.S., Garden Remedies hasn’t forgotten what came before. As sponsors of 420, they hope to shine a light on the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit whose mission is to help the 40,000 people who are currently imprisoned in the U.S. for cannabis-related offenses that are now legal.
About Garden Remedies
Founded in 2013, Garden Remedies has been offering premium cannabis grown naturally in Central Massachusetts since 2016.
It’s Garden Remedies’ goal to provide convenient access to safe, top-quality medical marijuana that helps patients find relief from a wide variety of debilitating symptoms and live their best lives. By offering medical marijuana products that are all-natural and grown at their own cultivation facility, Garden Remedies is meeting the demand for a better alternative.
A quote from Founder and CEO Dr. Karen Munkacy:
“Our mission is to help people live their best lives through safe, responsible, and healthy cannabis consumption. As a medical doctor, I am committed to keeping all customers and employees safe during this challenging time.”
Amanda French
National Today
+44 7816 238175
email us here