Chip sealing on US-23 and M-33 in Alcona, Presque Isle and Montmorency counties starts May 3
COUNTIES: Alcona, Presque Isle and Montmorency
HIGHWAYS: US-23 and M-33
CLOSEST CITIES: Harrisville, Rogers City and Atlanta
START DATE: Monday, May 3, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 9, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.7 million to chip seal portions of US-23 and M-33:
- M-33 from north of M-32 to north of Ranch House Trail in Montmorency County.
- US-23 from south of M-65 to south of Airport Road in Presque Isle County.
- US-23 from south of Lake Shore Drive to 1.5 miles south of Beaton Road in Alcona County.
- US-23 from south of Everett Road to south of Black River Road in Alcona County.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime lane closures with traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.