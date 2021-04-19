Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chip sealing on US-23 and M-33 in Alcona, Presque Isle and Montmorency counties starts May 3

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Alcona, Presque Isle and Montmorency

HIGHWAYS: US-23 and M-33

CLOSEST CITIES: Harrisville, Rogers City and Atlanta

START DATE: Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 9, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.7 million to chip seal portions of US-23 and M-33:

    - M-33 from north of M-32 to north of Ranch House Trail in Montmorency County.

    - US-23 from south of M-65 to south of Airport Road in Presque Isle County. 

    - US-23 from south of Lake Shore Drive to 1.5 miles south of Beaton Road in Alcona County.

    - US-23 from south of Everett Road to south of Black River Road in Alcona County.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.  

