Former Scioto County Corrections Officer Indicted in Death of Inmate

(PORTSMOUTH, Ohio) — A former Scioto County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer has been indicted on felony charges over his role in the death of a jail inmate, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Billy Thompson was indicted by a Scioto County grand jury on Friday, April 16, on charges of murder, an unclassified felony; voluntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; and reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree. If convicted, Thompson could get 15 years to life in prison.

The charges stem from fatal injuries suffered by Kevin Bailey, 56, on May 25, 2020, at the Scioto County jail. While corrections officers were moving Bailey within the facility, a struggle occurred. Thompson is accused of slamming Bailey to the ground. Bailey was transported to a hospital where he died on June 1 due to blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso.

Thompson will be arraigned in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas on April 20 at 2:30 p.m.

The in-custody death was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office was appointed to prosecute the case.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

