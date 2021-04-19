FLAG ALERT: Lowering of US and NC Flags Immediately To Half-Staff Until Sunset April 20, 2021 Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Indianapolis, Indiana
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 honoring the victims of the tragedy in Indianapolis, Indiana who lost their lives on Thursday to a senseless act of violence. In tribute to the lives lost and the families in mourning all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.
###