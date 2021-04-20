The Data Wars: As Apple and Facebook square up, businesses, marketers and consumers prepare for the fallout

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, is on the side of consumer privacy. The iOS 14.5 update being a symbol of Apple's long held consumer privacy principle. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is challenging Cook and Apple's plan. Questioning if data privacy really helps consumers and businesses.

Apple's iOS 14.5 has Facebook up in arms. As Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook battle it out, what does the change really mean for consumers and businesses?

If we accept as normal and unavoidable that everything in our lives can be aggregated and sold, then we lose so much more than data. We lose the freedom to be human.” — Tim Cook, CEO of Apple