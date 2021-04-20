Lynch LLP Continues Commitment to Entrepreneurs and Local Startups with UC Riverside's Creat'R Lab

We proudly commit time every month to help young entrepreneurs learn the basics of intellectual property, so they are well-prepared to enter the business world. ” — Sean Lynch, Partner

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, US, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynch LLP today announced the firm’s ongoing commitment to Creat’R Lab at University of California Riverside (UCR).

“Creat’R Lab is a place where new technologies, scientific curiosity, and entrepreneurship come together across the disciplines,” said Sean Lynch, partner at Lynch LLP. “We are committed to the next generation of entrepreneurs and startups, and we proudly commit time every month to help young entrepreneurs learn the basics of intellectual property, so they are well-prepared to enter the business world.”

“We have seen so many success cases from that program,” continued Lynch. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, so much was disrupted, but lectures in that program and our involvement has continued.”

The firm’s strength as a boutique intellectual property firm fits well with the needs of emerging entrepreneurs and business owners. Based on recent experience working with Lynch LLP at Creat’R Lab, Louay F. descripted Lynch LLP on Google as “Excellent Team, Responsive, and Fantastic quality of work.”

Others have similar experiences. Based on what the program describes as “an inclusive living state-of-the-art technology incubator for discovery, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” Creat’R Lab offers the UCR community a place to work on academic or personal projects. Meetings where firms like Lynch LLP are involved begin with either a guest speaker or a workshop or demo to help spark creativity and innovation.

“We definitely agree with a quote from Maya Angelou—that ‘you can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.’ This rings true of the talented individuals we have worked with at Creat’R Lab,” said Lynch. “Through our experience there, we have seen people come together, learn new things, and explore endless possibilities through exposure to new tools and approaches to innovation.”

Lynch LLP regularly presents at Creat’R Lab meetings and also offers free consultations to those interested in patents, trademarks, copyrights, and business creation.

For more information on Creat’R Lab, visit https://events.ucr.edu/event/creatr_lab_maker or https://library.ucr.edu/research-support/making-and-innovation.

Lynch LLP helps clients large and small protect their inventions across a wide range of practice areas. We have specialized expertise in a wide range of technical fields and focus our practice on providing strategic guidance and services including patent prosecution as well as strategic patent counseling. We also have experience with clearance searching, prior art searching, product licensing, as well as litigation and enforcement of patent and other intellectual property rights.

Patent attorneys at Lynch LLP have focused technical backgrounds that give us the breadth of scientific knowledge to write patent applications that not only capture a new and novel invention, but that also create an umbrella of coverage extending beyond the exact confines of the invention. We combine our experience as patent attorneys with our experience with patent litigation to prepare and file patent applications of all types that are created to withstand scrutiny and to maximize enforceability. Our expertise extends into negotiating and drafting licensing agreements.

We have experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of proceedings before courts and the USPTO, crafting patent strategies that complement and further our clients’ business interests.

We have experience filing utility patents and design patents to protect all aspects of your invention. Visit Lynch LLP at www.lynchllp.com to set up a free consultation.