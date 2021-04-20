Lantha Sensors Taps Rocky Point Ventures as New Strategic Investor
Reg Hargrove to join the board of directors for strategic operational supportAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantha Sensors, the leading portable chemical analysis solutions provider for the chemical detection and measurement process, today announced that Rocky Point Ventures is joining the existing Series A round as a supplementary, strategic investor. Reg Hargrove, managing partner of Rocky Point Ventures, is also joining the board of directors where he will provide strategic direction to drive scaling activities and maximize Lantha Sensor’s long-term growth.
The investment amount is undisclosed. The funds will be used for facilities expansion to rapidly increase manufacturing capability, broaden product range into new industry categories and add new strategic hires focused on market share acquisition. The investment is perfectly timed as Lantha Sensors is currently in product demo with multiple organizations and preparing for full general availability launch.
“To say we’re excited about the future of Lantha Sensors is an understatement,” said Reg Hargrove. “It’s not very often that we find a company with the potential to disrupt an entire industry.”
Leading Rocky Point Ventures is Wally Loewenbaum, who was the chairperson of Luminex for more than 25 years. He brings an incredibly beneficial depth of knowledge from a proven track record of serving as chairman for public and private companies and building stockholder value for companies across different industries, at different phases of organizational development.
“We have platforms in demo with multiple organizations right now and the feedback thus far has been incredibly positive,” stated Rob Toker, Lantha Sensors’ chairman and chief executive officer. “The right investment, at the right time, with the right partners like Rocky Point Ventures, means we have the capability and connections to move forward strategically – to grow smart. Rocky Point Ventures is an incredible asset to Lantha. Reg Hargrove is an important and central leader at Rocky Point Ventures and Lantha is thrilled to welcome Reg into our arsenal of tools deployed to penetrate the markets Lantha Sensors is disrupting."
Reg Hargrove joined Rocky Point Ventures in 2012 and formerly served as Treasurer for the Board of Trustees at Good Shepherd Episcopal School in Austin. In addition to Lantha Sensors, he sits on the Board of Directors of Greenwood Fabricating and Plating, LLC and New Ravenna Mosaics, LLC. He obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and his J.D. from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law. Previously, he worked as an Assistant Attorney General in the General Counsel Division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office and as a law clerk for Senior US District Judge Donald E Walter.
For more information on where to purchase Lantha Sensors solutions and service details, visit https://www.lanthasensors.com/
About Lantha Sensors
Lantha Sensors is an Austin, Texas-based portable chemical analysis solutions provider combining unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for the chemical detection and measurement process. The company has offices in Austin and Manor for separate marketing and research operations.
