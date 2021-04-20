Mountain Peaks Family Practice of Orem, UT Offers Easy Exercises While Working from Home

The Mountain Peaks Family Practice team

Would you believe that you can get fit while you’re on a virtual meeting? Exercise without leaving your desk or even turning off your camera in some cases!

Working from home is becoming the new normal. Staying healthy doesn't have to be inconvenient, but we recommend everyone make it a priority. When you have health concerns, we're here for you.” — Dr. Robert G. Durrans

OREM, UT, US, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would you believe that you can get fit while you're on a Zoom meeting? Well, it's true! You can exercise without leaving your desk or even turning off your camera in some cases! While these simple exercises won't give you rock-hard abs anytime soon, you can beat some of that office (or home office) flab.

"Working from home is becoming the new normal," said Dr. Rob Durrans from Mountain Peaks Family Practice. " Staying healthy doesn't have to be inconvenient, but we recommend everyone make it a priority. When you have health concerns, we're here for you."

Here are a few exercises that can be performed nearly anywhere.

Basic Exercises

----------------

1. Sit and Stand–no hands allowed! Stand and sit without the help of your hands for 20 reps. This can actually be rather challenging because we use our hands so often!

2. Sit on an exercise ball. You can strengthen many muscles just by the way you sit. So swap out your chair for an exercise ball and watch your legs and back lose their flab! It takes a lot of work to stay balanced. (Note: we don’t recommend this in tandem with the above step!)

3. Shake your head. Doing this slowly and repeatedly can help ease neck pain. You can ask yourself silly questions while you do this too, just to relieve mental tension.

4. Make air circles. Making fists, stick out both arms in front of you. Then rotate your arms in small circles ten times. Reverse. Shake it all out.

5. Shrug. Inhale as you lift your shoulders up to your ears. Hold. Then release and drop. Repeat three times.

6. Leg extensions. This one looks a little bit silly, but it’s easy to hide under a desk. Hold the sides of your chair for stability and stretch out your legs in front of you, holding them parallel to the floor. Point and flex your toes five times. Let your legs release back to the floor. Repeat.

7. Stretch your back. Give yourself a “hug” by putting your right hand on your left shoulder and vice versa. Inhale deeply and exhale slowly. This releases the tension in your back between your shoulder blades.

Get Up and Walk!

----------------

Even these exercises won’t substitute for getting up and walking around on your breaks. Go take a short walk around the house or yard if you can’t go too far. You can also:

• Stair step up and down your staircase

• Grab some weights and work those arms

• Make time to walk or exercise when you’re not on the clock

• Walk or bike around the neighborhood

• Enjoy some fresh air at least once a day

