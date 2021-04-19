Television "GAME SHOW" Contestants wanted for "LIVE" global Game Show on wintv.network for cash and prizes!

The world's first television game show where anyone, anywhere in the world can play for cash and prizes. Just watch wintv.network on TV, computer or phone!

REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIN TV is now looking for "Game Show" Contestants for its first global game for cash!WIN TV NETWORK is the world's first global television "Game Show" network that allows anyone, anywhere in the world to compete just like contestants on other television game shows like "Jeopardy," "Wheel of Fortune," "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire", "Deal Or No Deal".The big difference is that while these other shows are limited to 1-4 contestants, wintv.network allows anyone anywhere in the world to play simply by watching WIN TV on their television, computer or any kind of phone while sitting at home.Cash prizes on some of the WIN TV "Featured Games" are as much as $1,000,000 and on every game there are 25 great "Runner-Up" prizes.The games are based on trivia and questions about videos, films, and pictures. Once the game starts the race is on. The first person back with the right answer wins the money.It's so simple to play and WIN TV allows all kinds of teams to play as groups. They can be family teams, school teams, Church teams, sports teams, University Teams, Pub Teams, Business teams, National teams (Contestants from one country) or International teams (teams from several countries)and there are great subscription prices that are less than $1.00 a day.(TIP #1 teams have a slight edge in winning the games because they can work collectively in solving the games.)There are over 1,000,000 games that have been played over 3.8 BILLION times on the WIN TV website, plus there are some very entertaining videos that are guaranteed to make you smile, laugh or cry.wintv.network is much more than just a "Game Show" network. It is the world's first social media site that actually pays people to participate in the activities planned post pandemic. It is the first television network that allows its audience to make money, simply by watching television.The wintv.network website was launched on March 10th 2021 and has exploded in popularity. People from all over the world have found the site.We are now looking for our first "GAME SHOW" contestants to participate in the first "MONEY" game which has just been posted on the website on the NEWS GIGGLES GOSSIP page. These first "Money" games are used by us to test the back end systems of the website. This first game you can play sitting on your couch at home by yourself, with your family, or as a team.The winner of the first WIN TV cash will be announced on May 1st 2021.So, if you would like to be a television "Game Show" contestant, then visit the wintv.network site and sign up.Someone is going to walk away with some nice CASH! That person will also have the world wide bragging rights to be the first cash winner on WIN TV.We are excited to find out who that will be. The winner will be posted on the WIN TV global television network with a bunch of cash in his/her hands.This is such a great way to earn some cash, especially when so many people are stuck at home during this pandemic.For advertisers of any kind who want global exposure of their product, brand, service, company, please contact WIN TV to secure your advertising spot. This really is the best advertising opportunity for you to explore. We do not just run commercials, we make you or your message part of the WIN TV content, which is a radical departure from normal advertising channels.This way our viewers watch every singe frame of your content in order to be able to answer the questions that could win a $1,000,000 cash prize.WIN TV is also working with a number of countries to assist and boost their tourism numbers (post Pandemic) by featuring the tourism videos of their respective countries on the WIN TV global platform.We would like to work with the various tourism departments globally to send our WIN TV winners to their countries for VIP treatment and vacation prize. These winners trips will be filmed and aired on the WIN TV global network providing further promotion and advertising for the various countries.There is so much fun to be experienced on WIN TV that we encourage everyone to check it out at wintv.networkAnyone who would like to be a contestant and try to win the first cash prize on WIN TV should visit and register on the site, Its the best family entertainment value in the world today.Enquiries should be sent to: wintvnetwork@gmail.comWIN TVMANAGEMENT: