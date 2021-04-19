Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
European Tremendous League a ‘spit within the face of all soccer lovers’, says Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin

Aleksander Ceferin has been Uefa president since 2016

The European Super League (ESL) is a “disgraceful, self-serving” plan and a “spit in the face of football lovers”, says Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

He also said players who play for teams involved in the closed league would be “banned from the World Cup and Euros”.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join the proposed ESL.

“We are all united against this nonsense of a project,” said Ceferin.

“I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against these disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else,” he said, after plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League were agreed.

“[It is a] cynical plan, completely against what football should be. We cannot and will not allow that to change.

“Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. We urge everyone to…

