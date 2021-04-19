HHS Announces Commitments from Partners to Encourage Latino Consumers to Enroll in Health Insurance Coverage through HealthCare.gov

Today, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra announced commitments from national organizations to support Latino outreach and enrollment efforts during the current Special Enrollment Period (SEP) made available on HealthCare.gov by President Biden due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. As part of the Latino Week of Action April 18 - 24, these organizations and HHS will share information with Latino consumers and use social media to encourage them to enroll in affordable, quality health plans through HealthCare.gov.

"Helping communities take advantage of reduced costs on quality health care coverage is a priority for this Department. In addition to putting our money where our mouth is, we are partnering with key organizations representing the Latino community to engage their knowledge and network to promote enrollment in quality, affordable health insurance coverage during this Special Enrollment Period," said HHS Secretary Becerra. "To the many Latinos who may have lost health care coverage during the pandemic, I am here to tell you that 'help is here.' Health care coverage is more affordable for people and assistance is available if you need help finding a health plan that best meets your needs."

Access to affordable health coverage and care is particularly important for Latinos in the US because 22% of non-elderly Latinos are uninsured, a rate almost 2.5 times that of White Americans. During this week and beyond, HHS and many organizations, including those listed below will send targeted messages, participate in earned media opportunities, and amplify the SEP through social media channels to raise awareness about the coverage options available through HealthCare.gov for the Latino community. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has also launched an outreach and an educational campaign, which includes broadcast and digital advertising and educates through email and text messages in both Spanish and English.

List of Organizations Sharing Enrollment Materials

AARP

America's Health Insurance Plan (AHIP)

Families USA

League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)

National Association of Hispanic Nurses

National Hispanic Medical Association

National Latino Behavioral Health Association

National Puerto Rican Coalition

Migrant Heritage Commission

Mujer Latina Today

UnidosSUS

Voto Latino Foundation

Young Invincibles

The American Rescue Plan increased tax credits available to millions of consumers, reducing premiums and giving consumers access to affordable, quality health care coverage. 2.6 million uninsured Latino adults may be eligible to access zero-dollar plans after advance payments of premium tax credits and 3 million uninsured Latino adults may be eligible to access a plan for less than $50 per month after advance payments of premium tax credits. More than 500,000 Americans have already signed up for health coverage during the first six weeks of the SEP availability on HealthCare.gov.

Nearly 15 million Americans who currently lack health insurance and many current enrollees may be eligible to receive additional financial support in obtaining coverage through the Marketplace as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Consumers who want to enroll in coverage and see if they qualify for more affordable premiums can visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov to view 2021 plans and prices and, if eligible, enroll in a plan that best meets their needs. Additionally, consumers can call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, which provides assistance in over 150 languages. TTY users can call 1-855-889-4325. Consumers can also find a local assister or agent/broker in their area by visiting: https://localhelp.healthcare.gov. Eligible consumers can apply through HealthCare.gov through August 15, 2021, to gain access to the Special Enrollment Period to change or update their plan choices.

For more information about the Health Insurance Marketplace®1, visit: https://www.healthcare.gov/quick-guide/getting-marketplace-health-insurance/.