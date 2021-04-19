Best Essay Writing Services in USA: Trusted Reviews 2021

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stressays surveyed 24,000 students at 50 American colleges and universities on the subject of essay writing services to determine the most popular companies that students use to get help with their assignments.



62 percent of students said they used PaperHelp either for an essay or homework assignment at least once. We have investigated the current situation on the market and created a list of the best essay writing services in the United States of America. Read our essay writing service reviews below to be able to compare the companies and choose the one that fits your needs best.

The following sites were ranked based on popularity, quality of papers they write, writers’ professionalism, and quality of customer service.

Top 5 Essay Writing Services You Can Rely On

1. PaperHelp — the best choice for complex assignments



PaperHelp is a well-known essay writing service not only in the USA, but all over the world. It has been helping students with their essays for over 15 years and gathered a team of passionate and highly-educated essay writers who are capable of delivering orders of any complexity.

This is a one-stop solution for all your homework problems. They have great experience in writing admission essays, term papers, solving math equations, providing customers with the editing and proofreading services. You can even order a dissertation written from scratch or ask a professional to proofread or copy-edit one of its sections. PaperHelp has average prices, the cost of essay writing starts at $10 per page.

Pros

Ph.D. level quality of papers

On-time delivery

Reasonable pricing (from $10 per page)

Rock-solid money back guarantee

Easy-to-use website, easy to place an order

It is possible to pay in any currency (USD, EUR, CAD, GBP, AUD)

Easy-to-use website, easy to place an order



Cons

Sometimes it’s hard to find writers for peculiar subjects like programming or engineering

You have to pay extra for the plagiarism report





2. ExpertWriting — cheap service, good value for money

ExpertWriting is a popular academic writing service that delivers original papers on time. Here, you will get original essays of high quality and will be offered to make use of all the options a reliable essay writing service should have.

ExpertWriting focuses on the customer’s major needs. One of them is anonymity. This company never shares your data with third parties or asks you to provide more details than it is needed to make the payment. ExpertWriting delivers original, properly cited papers written by both ENL and ESL essay writers. For this reason, it’s among the top essay writing services that students hire.

Using ExpertWriting is completely anonymous, as even the writers don’t get to see any of your personal information. You are identified in the system by a personal ID number, no names shared. ExpertWriting is a good choice for those who want to stay anonymous and certainly for those who value good quality.

Pros:

Cheap service, good value for money

Regular discounts, generous loyalty program

Quick delivery (3-hour turnaround available)

Very strong aftercare service, the company is willing to improve and respond to negative feedback

Cons:

Urgent orders aren’t so cheap

Customer service can be very slow and unhelpful





3. EssayPro — excellent for urgent orders



EssayPro proudly resides on position number three on our list of best writing services for a reason. It definitely has the customer’s best interest in mind. The main advantage of EssayPro is that it’s an essay-writing marketplace where you can choose a writer for your task based on their reviews, qualifications and experience.

Your essay could be done in just a few hours here. You can choose either an ESL or an ENL writer among hundreds of candidates.

This essay writing service offers round-the-clock support and has implemented an unprecedented system of email and SMS alerts customers get when the status of their order has been changed. They don’t take control from you. They just help you to manage your tasks and do it better than anyone.

Pros:

More than 500 professional essay writers available

Vast choice of subjects and disciplines, you can find a writer for any task

Urgent service, you can have your essay written in 2-3 hours



Cons:

Rare and small discounts, special offers are almost nonexistent

Most writers are from Kenya, it’s hard to find a writer from the U.S.





4. GradeMiners – the most versatile

This is the best essay writing service according to Yahoo , SiteJabber, TrustPilot and other trusted sources. The company has tons of positive feedback online. Although this site is more expensive than others, the quality of writing matches the high price so you can use this service even if you need very complex papers.



GradeMiners has a great in-house team of professional writers who always deliver top-notch papers. All writers who work at GradeMiners hold U.S. degrees, so there’s no surprise that this service is more expensive than services that work with ESL writers or freelancers.

If you don’t want to edit your paper or request multiple revisions, GradeMiners is the best option.

Pros:

Excellent quality of writing

Good customer support

You can choose a professional essay writer from the U.S.

Numerous discounts and a referral program

Cons:

GradeMiners is expensive, especially if your deadline is urgent

Rude customer service

Payments are only available in USD





If you’re not satisfied with your paper, you can request a free revision within 10 days after receiving the paper. However, most customers note that they didn’t even need to request any revisions. This service has a great online reputation so it publishes real reviews from third-party platforms on the website.

A simple essay will cost you from $11, but you can get promo codes if you contact the company on social media.





5. 99Papers – popular among international students



99Papers is a renowned paper writing service that is especially popular among students in the U.K. and Canada. This company prides itself in on-time delivery, great quality and reliable customer service.

Most of the time, 99Papers delivers papers of good quality. The average grade for an essay written by 99Papers is 80%. It's getting more and more popular, because the company is willing to improve and get better. Previously, 99Papers didn't have a money-back guarantee. However, now that they have started offering it to their customers, you are fully protected in case you're not satisfied with the quality of your paper.

99Papers writes all types of academic papers, including essays, research papers (term papers), theses, dissertations and more.

Pros:

Good quality

Quick delivery

Generally positive online reputation

Great choice of writers and editors

Cons:

The company doesn’t have a loyalty program

Revisions are needed, some writers don’t follow instructions

This isn’t a cheap service, especially compared to ExpertWriting



FAQs

Is It Illegal to Hire Someone to Write My Essay?

Essay writing services are absolutely legal, as there is no law that forbids usage of such services. Essay writing companies break no laws and have the same features as tutoring services. The only thing that could provoke doubts is the final purpose of the papers. Essay writing companies begin their work after signing the T&C agreement with a customer, and a customer must agree that they understand all the risks involved with using such service. Officially, you can’t hand in a paper that you bought online.

Each essay writing service warns their customers that the papers they provide could be used only as examples for referencing. The customer is responsible for the final use of custom papers he got and has to be familiar with the rules his college follows in this field.

Top rated essay writing services provide their help legally and according to their inner policies. These companies help students to improve their grades by assisting them with their homework. They show how they can improve their overall performance and try to prevent missing the deadlines further on. It is a kind of instruction that each student needs at least once on her studying path.

Ethical issues might occur only if a student will decide to misuse help he had got and, for example, submit an essay he got as his own. It is against essay writing services’ rules and probably can harm his reputation.

Are Essay Writing Services Reliable?

Not all of them, but the majority are. Essay writing companies work hard to earn a good reputation and earn students’ trust. Even one tiny mistake can cause a total failure, as the main advertising tool — the word of mouth — is still amazingly effective and fast. The best essay writing service reviews are based on real experience, so it’s worth asking your friends for recommendations.

There are quite a few fraudulent companies on the market, but you can easily avoid them by reading trusted college paper writing service reviews on Yahoo, TrustPilot and SiteJabber.

Are Essay Writing Services Legit and Safe to Use?

Yes, there are many legitimate essay writing services, and ExpertWriting is one of them. This site is popular on Reddit and has a great reputation online. Legitimate companies usually have an offline office where you can come and meet the owner, for example. It is not obligatory, but could be helpful when you will be deciding which service to choose.

If essay writing services weren’t legit, they wouldn't be so popular among students. Read essay service reviews to say away from scams. No one wants to get in trouble, and a trusted essay writing service won't get you into any trouble for sure.

How do I Hire Someone to Write My College Essay?

The best way to do it is to go to one of the reliable essay writing services and fill up the order form. Or, in case you have too much details and requirements, write the customer support representative to make all the arrangements. Best essay writing services are usually more consistent in quality rather than freelancers that you can hire on Reddit or elsewhere on the internet. Specialized essay writing sites give you more guarantees, so it is reasonable to choose them over random essay writers on the internet, even if they claim that they’re professional.

Are Essay Writing Services Worth It?

It depends on your assignment and a unique situation that you’re in. If you have a full-time job and you can’t keep up with all the college assignments, then using a paper writing service is a smart choice.

If you have a one-page essay due in, say, five days and you’re just plain lazy to write it by yourself, then it’s not worth it. It’s better to overcome the laziness and write your paper by yourself, because this way you will have a chance to improve your essay-writing skills. You won’t need any help if you invest time into learning how to write essays and excel at this skill.

How to Find Genuine Essay Writing Service Reviews?

There are few review platforms that publish real reviews as they have strict policy for new clients. You can find genuine reviews on the websites like SiteJabber, TrustPilot, ResellerRatings. Also, you can find reviews on the essay writing services’ websites, but they deserve a lower level of trust, as any company can put anything on their website and you won’t be able to verify the legitimacy of it.

The only sure way to find real and honest best essay writing service reviews is to look for them on Reddit or in social media. Other than that, if you want to know more about some popular website, ask your friends from college who have already used a writing service. No doubt, they’ve used them and will be able to provide you with some kind of inside information.

If there is a request — there is an offer

Students have got an opportunity to get professional academic writing assistance about 20 years ago. At first, it was random websites and freelance writers who offered their help at very low cost. It was more of psychological support. But soon it brought wonderful results and turned into a regular extremely popular service.

These five best paper writing services didn’t appear out of nowhere. Students have always been struggling with lots of homework and difficult assignments. Today, there are many places where they can come and get essay help, and that’s a good thing. All they have to do is to get informed about the risks associated with using such sites. Here are some notable companies that didn’t make it to our list due to various reasons: BestEssays, MasterPapers, TopEssayWriting, MyPerfectWords.





Media Details Company Name - Stressays Email address - contact@stressays.com Website URL - https://stressays.com