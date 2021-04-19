SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MFNC, ATH, PTVCA, STAY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet’s common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock. If you are an Athene shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock. If you are a Protective shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com