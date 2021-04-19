Medical Thawing System Market Is Expected to Reach $279.17 Million by 2027: Says AMR

Increase in incidents of chronic diseases, high-end technical advancements, rise in awareness about the technique, and surge in government initiatives toward plasma donation fuel the growth of the global medical thawing system market. By sample type, the blood segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by the end of 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Medical Thawing System Market was estimated at $165.82 million in 2019 and is expected to hit at $279.17 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10924



Increase in incidents of chronic diseases, high-end technical advancements, rise in awareness about the technique, and surge in government initiatives toward plasma donation fuel the growth of the global medical thawing system market. On the other hand, increase in launches of medical thawing system and rise in number of embryo donor’s further fuel the growth. However, high cost of the automation impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing need for new medicinal inventions to push adoption of thawing systems is projected to pave the way for novel opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic made government bodies across the globe impose several rules and lockdowns, which led to postponement of non-emergency surgical procedures and in-hospital therapies. This factor impacted the medical thawing system market negatively.

On the other hand, thawing played a vital part in drug discovery and research & development during the preparations of covid-19 drugs/vaccines.

The global medical thawing system market is analyzed across sample type, end-user, and region. On the basis of sample type, the blood segment contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the embryo segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10924



On the basis of end user, the blood bank segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. At the same time, the tissue banks segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of region, North America held nearly two-fifths of the global, and is expected to dominate by 2027. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global medical thawing system market report include Boekel Scientific, BioLife Solutions Inc, Cardinal Health, Inc., Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Helmer Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, and Terumo Corporation. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Blood Testing Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Blood Screening Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Blood Lancet Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Blood Bank Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Blood Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research