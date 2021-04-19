Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Announces Upcoming Series Redesignations and Terminations

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (the “Manager”) today announced that effective May 31, 2021 all issued and outstanding Series D units of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund and Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund will be redesignated to Series F units. In anticipation of these upcoming series redesignations, Series D of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund and Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund are now closed to new purchases. Following the redesignation, Series D of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund and Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund will be terminated.



All processing, costs and expenses associated with these series redesignations will be paid for by the Manager. Each series redesignation will take place at the respective series net asset value per unit on the effective date of the redesignation.

The Manager also announced it plans to terminate Series D and Series M of Caldwell North American Fund and Series D of Tactical Sovereign Bond Fund effective May 31, 2021. There are currently no investors in these series. In anticipation of these upcoming series terminations, Series D and Series M of Caldwell North American Fund and Series D of Tactical Sovereign Bond Fund are now closed to new purchases.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based portfolio manager and investment fund manager that offers mutual fund and pooled fund products to Canadian investors.

