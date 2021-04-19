Lactase Market Size to Reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 | Increasing Research and Development Activities for the Introduction of Advanced Lactase Enzymes is Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the lactase market include CHR. HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Mitushi Biopharma, and Rajvi Enterprise.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lactase market size is projected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing research and development activities for introduction of more advanced lactase enzymes for the development of milk-based ice creams, cream spreads, and other lactose-free products. The food industry is increasingly utilizing lactase enzymes to catalyze lactose hydrolysis for producing probiotic yogurt, lactose-free milk, ice creams, and other delicacies, which is driving growth of the lactase market. Increasing investments by major companies such as DSM, Amani Enzyme, and DuPont for development of new lactase enzymes is projected to boost growth of the global lactase market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for dairy-free alternatives due to food allergies and intolerances is expected to restrain growth of the lactase market to a certain extent during the forecast period. High processing costs involved in lactase extraction is another key factor that is expected to hamper demand for lactase enzymes during the forecast period.

In March 2020, Novozymes launched a new lactase enzyme named Saphera Fiber to increase the content of fibers in dairy products, while also reducing sugar in fermented and non-fermented dairy products. The new lactase is expected to help dairies bring new innovation to the market, as it enables development of products with nutritional claims.

Dry segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the lactase market in 2020. Increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, coupled with growing concerns regarding digestive issues, is driving demand for powder-based lactase as it is a non-toxic biological enzyme.

Bacteria-based lactase segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the lactase market in 2020. Increasing research and development activities regarding lactase extraction through other sources such as bacteria is expected to drive revenue growth of the bacteria segment.

Food & beverage segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lactose-free products among health-conscious consumers due to food allergies and intolerance of dairy products is boosting demand for lactase enzymes among dairy manufacturers.

Revenue from the lactase market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Advancements in food & beverage industries in various countries such as India, China, and Vietnam is expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for lactose-free dairy product manufacturers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lactase market on the basis of form, source, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Liquid Dry

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Yeast Fungi Bacteria

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Food & beverage (Cheese, milk, ice-cream, yoghurt) Dietary supplements Pharmaceutical products



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



