BrandMuscle Announces Recipients of the First Annual Channel Marketing Excellence Awards

Awards Recognize Marketing Organizations Who Empower the Success of Their Channel Partners and Drive Local Revenue Growth

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, is proud to announce the winners of the company’s first annual Channel Marketing Excellence Awards. The BrandMuscle Channel Marketing Excellence Awards recognize marketing organizations who achieve exceptional success in programs that empower their channel partners to drive local revenue growth.



“While national advertising is important, nearly 75% of all purchases occur through a local channel,” said Mike Marchetti, Chief Customer Officer at BrandMuscle. “The Channel Marketing Excellence Awards showcase the revenue impact and return on investment that is achievable when national and local marketing strategies are aligned and optimized across the entire buyer’s journey. The winners of this year’s awards have done an incredible job activating local marketing programs and campaigns that drove impactful business results for their channel partners and businesses.”



Twenty-four entries were submitted from eighteen unique companies for consideration in six different awards categories. Each nominee exemplified strong commitment to its channel partners and leveraged best practices for local marketing as recommended in The State of Local Marketing Report. This year’s categories, winners, and finalists are:

State of Local Marketing Maturity Achievement Winner – GE Appliances Finalists – Ace Hardware, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

SpotMenus Promoter of the Year Winner – Fedway Finalists – Republic National Distributing Company, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits

Most Improved Channel Marketing Program Performance Winner – American Family Mutual Insurance Company Finalists – Ace Hardware, Farmers Insurance Group, UScellular

Best Channel Partner Support During COVID-19 Winner – UScellular Finalists – Bobcat Company, American Family Mutual Insurance Company

Channel Partner Champion of the Year Winner – Bobcat Company Finalists – Pandora, American Family Mutual Insurance Company

Best Channel Support for Launching a New Product or Campaign Winner – Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Finalists – Align Technology, Campari, Four Roses



Nominations were evaluated by a panel of five judges comprised of independent and BrandMuscle channel marketing experts: Bill Dinan, President of Localogy; Rob Hand, CEO of Hand Promotion Management; Mike Kaufman, Vice President of Brand Activation at the Association of National Advertisers; Mike Marchetti, Chief Customer Officer at BrandMuscle; and Sarah Cucchiara, Senior Vice President of Channel Marketing Strategy at BrandMuscle. The judges were consistently impressed by all the finalists’ commitment to educating and distributing resources to channel partners, as well as how quickly and efficiently many of them pivoted their messaging and offerings in response to COVID-19.



“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of this year’s Channel Marketing Excellence Awards,” said Marchetti. “We’re proud to support your channel marketing initiatives with best-in-class services and solutions and look forward to seeing your strategies and brands continue to grow.”



For more information about the Channel Marketing Excellence Awards visit: https://www.brandmuscle.com/resources/channel-marketing-excellence-awards-2021/



