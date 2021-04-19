3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF Begins Trading on TSX

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), the largest digital asset manager in Canada with more than C$2.5 billion in assets under management, today announced the launch of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (the “Bitcoin ETF"). The Bitcoin ETF has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today in Canadian dollars under the symbol “BTCQ” and in U.S. dollars under the symbol “BTCQ.U”.

“Today is yet another milestone for the 3iQ team, bitcoin enthusiasts, and investors across Canada,” said Fred Pye, Chairman & CEO of 3iQ. “Backed by deep industry expertise, we are thrilled to be adding the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF to our offerings and especially to partner with CoinShares.”

The Bitcoin ETF’s investment objectives are to seek to provide holders of units of the Bitcoin ETF with: (a) exposure to digital currency bitcoin and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin, and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

The Bitcoin ETF’s management fee is 1.00%. Initially 3iQ intends to absorb any other expenses in excess of 0.25% such that the Bitcoin ETF’s Management Expense Ratio (MER) will not exceed 1.25%, and will be lower if the total expenses fall below 1.25%. At this level, currently the Bitcoin ETF has the lowest published MER of any publicly-offered bitcoin ETF in Canada.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.5 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC, QBTC.U), and a public Ether investment fund, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN, QETH.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ and its digital asset investment funds, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the Bitcoin ETF is contained in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Bitcoin ETF on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If units of the Bitcoin ETF are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Bitcoin ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

