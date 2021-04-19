Stop & Shop’s Worcester Massachusetts-Area Stores Pilot Flashfood Program to Reduce Food Waste & Help Local Shoppers Save

Flashfood App Helps Shoppers, Community Organizations Save on Fresh Items Including Produce, Seafood & Meat

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to provide customers with fresh, healthy items at a great value, Stop & Shop has launched a pilot program for the Flashfood mobile app at four of its Worcester-area stores in Massachusetts. The free app gives shoppers access to exclusive deals on items including meat, produce, seafood, dairy, deli and bakery, which are nearing their best-by date. In addition to offering great deals for customers, the app also helps Stop & Shop in its goal to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030. Stop & Shop is the first retailer in Massachusetts to offer the program.



“The Flashfood app is well aligned with Stop & Shop’s health and sustainability ambitions as it gives our customers access to fresh food at even more affordable prices – while simultaneously helping us in our goal to eliminate food waste,” said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop President. “About $161 billion worth of food is thrown out each year in this country, and as a grocer we must do our part in reducing that number. Flashfood helps us do that, while also helping our local shoppers save.”

The USDA estimates that between 30-40% of the food supply in America ends up in landfills. To date, Flashfood has helped to divert more than 20 million pounds of food, eliminating greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to over 5 million miles driven by the average car.

Stop & Shop shoppers can download the Flashfood app, available for iOS and Android, to start browsing deals on fresh items nearing expiration. Shoppers make their purchases right in the app, then pick-up their order the same day from the “Flashfood zone” inside participating Stop & Shop stores. The following four Stop & Shop stores are participating in the pilot:

940 West Boylston Street, Worcester

949 Grafton Street, Worcester

545 Lincoln Street, Worcester

100 Worcester Street, Grafton

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Stop & Shop to bring Flashfood to Worcester County, our first four locations in Massachusetts. The app is a game changer, especially for families and students, of which there are so many in Worcester,” said Eric Tribe, Chief Marketplace Officer at Flashfood. “Together with Stop & Shop, we’re able to offer groceries at 50% off or more, so that shoppers on a tight budget can enjoy more fresh foods and discover new things. And all that while reducing food waste - it’s really a win-win for the community.”

Flashfood and Stop & Shop are working with Stop & Shop’s community-based partners in Worcester including Friendly House and the Worcester County Food Bank to market the program to area residents.



To download the app and start saving on fresh foods, customers can visit www.flashfood.com. Community organizations interested in participating in the program roll out can email press@flashfood.com.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting against hunger, supporting our troops and through overall incredible acts of care. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is a mobile app that is tackling the mounting problem of food waste by connecting local shoppers with grocery items nearing their best before date. Founded in 2016, Flashfood is live in more than 1,000 grocery stores throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin, and Canada. Flashfood has diverted 20 million pounds of food, saved shoppers millions of dollars on their groceries, and fed hundreds of thousands of families more affordably. Flashfood partners include Meijer, The GIANT Company, Tops Friendly Markets, SpartanNash, Giant Eagle, and Loblaw Corp. Flashfood is available on iOS and Android. Find out more at www.flashfood.com

