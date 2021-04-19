Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
White River Bancshares Co. Earns Record $1.55 Million, or $1.60 Per Diluted Share, for First Quarter 2021

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 23.0% to $1.55 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.26 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased 109.1% compared to $742,000, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. All financial results are unaudited.

“We produced record results for the first quarter of 2021, with strong top and bottom-line revenue growth, double digit loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin, compared to the first quarter a year ago,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the ongoing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related economic conditions, we made progress in several areas of the business, as we continued to support our customers, communities and employees. We are proud of our team and their accomplishments, as it is the investment in our people that drives our success.”

“Deposit balances ended the quarter at record levels, with a second round of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and two additional federal stimulus payments contributing to strong quarterly deposit growth,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “The investment we have made in our digital platform is helping us grow new client relationships and gather low-cost deposits. Additionally, we continue to lower the cost of deposits by bringing in more business and personal checking accounts and reducing our reliance on higher-cost CDs.”

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we were active with our customers in the PPP offered through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”),” said Brant Ward, Chief Operating Officer. “After the SBA’s first round of the PPP concluded on August 8, 2020, we originated $20.7 million in PPP loans, helping 274 local businesses in our markets in Arkansas. The first round of PPP generated total PPP loan fees receivable of approximately $680,000. As of March 31, 2021, we have received payment from the SBA for 166 borrowers totaling $7.8 million.”

“On December 27, 2020, additional COVID-19 stimulus relief was signed into law that allowed for a further round of PPP lending,” Ward continued. “The program offered new PPP loans for companies that did not receive PPP funds in 2020 in addition to a second draw loan targeted at hard-hit businesses that had already used their initial PPP proceeds. We immediately began helping our customers with this second round of PPP lending during the first quarter of 2021, and, at March 31, 2021, we had originated $7.7 million in new PPP loans during this second round of funding. Approximately $402,000 of the income recognized during the first quarter of 2021 was related to origination fees from these second round PPP loans. We will continue to help our customers until the program concludes at the end of May.”

“In addition to PPP loans, we added additional programs to support our customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. These assistances included payment forbearance agreements with some customers for periods of up to six months. At the peak of our assistance, at June 30, 2020, we had deferred payment on 120 loans totaling $79.7 million. As of March 31, 2021, only 9 loans totaling $1.8 million were still in deferral,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “We are optimistic about the underlying quality of deferred loans, as most are longtime customer relationships who carry a strong guarantor support. Additionally, we feel the loan portfolio is well positioned to handle any future economic impact from the pandemic, with less than 1% of the total portfolio in hotels, restaurants, and energy loans as of the end of the first quarter.”

The table below presents selected information on loans that remained on COVID-19 deferrals at the periods indicated.

  % of Total Loan Portfolio   Deferred Loan Balance   Number of Loans
      (In thousands)    
June 30, 2020 14.25 %   $ 79,691   120
September 30, 2020 2.05       12,003   28
December 31, 2020 0.31       1,915   12
March 31, 2021 0.28       1,836   9
               

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • First quarter net income increased 109.1% to $1.55 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to $742,000, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.
  • There was no provision for loan losses in the first quarter. This compares to a $458,000 provision in the preceding quarter and $677,000 provision in the first quarter of 2020.
  • First quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) improved to 3.82%, compared to 3.50% in the preceding quarter and 3.64% in the first quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 13.8% to $635.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $558.2 million at March 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased 15.3% to $682.6 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $592.1 million a year ago.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 58.3% to $189.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $119.4 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets were almost nil, or 0.00% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, and at December 31, 2020. This compares to nonperforming assets of $1.5 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at March 31, 2020.
  • Book value per common share increased to $77.63 at March 31, 2021, from $72.25 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.95% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.90% for the Bank at March 31, 2021.

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.82% in the first quarter of 2021, an 18-basis point improvement compared to 3.64% in the first quarter of 2020, and a 32 basis point improvement compared to 3.50% in the prior quarter.

First quarter net interest income was $7.0 million, compared to $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Total interest income remained relatively unchanged at $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, from the first quarter of 2020. Total interest expense decreased by 41.4% to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2020.  

Non-interest income increased 62.3% to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter a year ago. The Company benefitted from higher wealth management fee income and substantially higher secondary market fee income compared to the first quarter in the prior year.

Non-interest expense increased to $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Higher professional services related to a one-time expense associated with a conversion fee for digital, core and EFT platforms contributed to the increase during the first quarter of 2021. Higher salaries and benefits also contributed to the increase compared to a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 13.3% to $806.0 million at March 31, 2021, from $711.6 million at March 31, 2020, and increased 7.5% compared to $749.9 million at December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $60.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $53.3 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $68.9 million at March 31, 2021 from $64.2 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 13.8% to $635.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $558.2 million a year ago, and increased 4.4% compared to $608.4 million three months earlier.   Through the close of the first round of the program on August 8, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million to both existing and new customers. As of March 31, 2021, $11.0 million in PPP loans from round one, and $7.7 million in new PPP loans from round two, remained on the books.

Deposit balances remained at record levels, with a second round of PPP and two additional federal stimulus payments contributing to strong quarterly deposit growth. Total deposits increased 15.3% to $682.6 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $592.1 million a year ago and increased 8.7% compared to $627.8 million at December 31, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 58.3% to $189.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $119.4 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $17.0 million at March 31, 2021 from $19.9 million at March 31, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.3% to $75.2 million at March 31, 2021 from $70.1 million at March 31, 2020 and increased 1.4% when compared to $74.2 million at December 31, 2020. Book value per common share increased to $77.63 at March 31, 2021 from $72.25 at March 31, 2020, and $76.58 at December 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

Due to excellent credit quality and a strong allowance for loan losses, the Company reported no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021. This compares to a $458,000 provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2020, and $677,000 in the first quarter of 2020. “Our credit quality remains exemplary, and we believe our current reserve level is adequate to cover potential loan losses,” said Head.

There were no nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, or at December 31, 2020. This compared to $1.5 million in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020. Additionally, there were no nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021, or at December 31, 2020, compared with $1.5 million in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets were 0.00% of total assets at March 31, 2021, 0.00% at December 31, 2020, and 0.21% at March 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.7 million, or 1.37% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, when excluding the $18.7 million of PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. This compared to $7.4 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. Net loan recoveries were $10,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $194,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and net loan recoveries of $15,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, the Bank had 9 loans totaling $1.8 million within the deferral process.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.90%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.73%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.73% and Total capital ratio of 12.95%, at March 31, 2021.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020
             
UNAUDITED March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020
             
ASSETS
             
Cash and due from banks $ 60,216,957     $ 22,904,291     $ 52,796,917  
Federal funds sold   573,134       100,089       489,448  
             
Total cash and cash equivalents   60,790,091       23,004,380       53,286,365  
             
Investment securities   68,937,591       73,100,506       64,231,594  
Loans held for sale   7,782,522       10,871,270       2,641,614  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   634,992,334       608,391,471       558,187,421  
Premises and equipment, net   24,669,345       25,140,669       24,530,411  
Foreclosed assets held for sale   100       100       100  
Accrued interest receivable   1,883,499       2,705,354       2,072,301  
Deferred income taxes   1,848,883       1,518,115       1,575,948  
Other investments   2,894,085       2,891,285       2,873,285  
Other assets   2,161,705       2,320,711       2,228,236  
             
    $ 805,960,155     $ 749,943,861     $ 711,627,275  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
             
Deposits:            
Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 188,958,889     $ 172,016,886     $ 119,398,336  
  - interest bearing   253,269,377       203,407,688       166,153,663  
Savings deposits     22,126,159       21,051,019       14,027,963  
Time deposits - under $250M   116,989,664       125,998,519       166,663,942  
  - $250M and over   101,253,092       105,309,981       125,835,712  
           
Total deposits   682,597,181       627,784,093       592,079,616  
             
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   16,950,930       17,056,909       19,869,137  
Notes payable   10,779,101       10,772,790       10,753,991  
Accrued interest payable   425,731       382,474       876,692  
Other liabilities     19,982,625       19,733,128       17,963,323  
             
Total liabilities   730,735,568       675,729,394       641,542,759  
             
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock   9,763       9,763       9,763  
Surplus   88,082,809       88,010,761       87,752,461  
Accumulated deficit   (12,921,378 )     (14,474,203 )     (17,555,735 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (431,865 )     (431,865 )     (387,022 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   485,258       1,100,011       265,049  
             
Total stockholders' equity   75,224,587       74,214,467       70,084,516  
             
    $ 805,960,155     $ 749,943,861     $ 711,627,275  
                         


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020
           
  For the Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020
           
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 7,858,931   $ 7,463,396     $ 7,735,747  
Investment securities   365,802     331,474       359,413  
Federal funds sold and other   5,383     3,392       83,925  
           
Total interest income   8,230,116     7,798,262       8,179,085  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,002,824     1,326,327       1,891,372  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   103,749     103,809       117,248  
Notes payable   167,874     167,745       167,870  
Federal funds purchased and other   2,109     1,309       32  
           
Total interest expense   1,276,556     1,599,190       2,176,522  
           
Net interest income   6,953,560     6,199,072       6,002,563  
Provision for loan losses   -     458,000       677,000  
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,953,560     5,741,072       5,325,563  
           
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and fees on deposits   126,264     130,374       174,174  
Wealth management fee income   506,039     474,031       468,305  
Secondary market fee income   921,857     894,411       288,749  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   -     (185,550 )     (1,917 )
Other   181,328     192,133       140,020  
           
Total non-interest income   1,735,488     1,505,399       1,069,331  
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and benefits   4,032,581     3,641,192       3,670,178  
Occupancy and equipment   644,033     684,502       649,038  
Data processing   586,399     367,253       315,592  
Marketing and business development   69,808     209,519       126,936  
Professional services   936,803     433,752       392,376  
Other   343,918     140,323       250,563  
           
Total non-interest expense   6,613,542     5,476,541       5,404,683  
           
Income before income taxes   2,075,506     1,769,930       990,211  
           
Income tax provision   522,681     507,097       247,736  
           
Net income $ 1,552,825   $ 1,262,833     $ 742,475  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.60   $ 1.30     $ 0.77  
           
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.60   $ 1.30     $ 0.77  
                     


White River Bancshares Company          
Selected Financial Data     Three Months Ended  
UNAUDITED March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020
           
Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances        
Assets $ 805,960,155     $ 749,943,861     $ 711,627,275  
Investment Securities   68,937,591       73,100,506       64,231,594  
Loans, gross   651,470,670       627,948,824       568,217,563  
Allowance for Loan Losses   8,695,814       8,686,083       7,388,528  
Deposits   682,597,181       627,784,093       592,079,616  
FHLB Advances   16,950,930       17,056,909       19,869,137  
Notes Payable   10,779,101       10,772,790       10,753,991  
Common Shareholders' Equity   75,224,587       74,214,467       70,084,516  
           
Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances          
Assets $ 768,712,888     $ 735,449,136     $ 696,324,277  
Earning Assets   738,370,954       705,226,210       663,389,661  
Investment Securities   70,606,315       71,221,639       58,681,569  
Loans, gross   639,404,515       616,463,713       572,011,997  
Deposits   639,422,194       612,098,458       577,553,407  
FHLB Advances & Other Borrowings   22,992,223       18,780,682       18,510,101  
Notes Payable   10,775,151       10,769,161       10,750,063  
Common Shareholders' Equity   74,657,832       73,485,866       69,760,807  
           
Selected Operating Results:          
Interest Income $ 8,230,116     $ 7,798,262     $ 8,179,085  
Interest Expense   1,276,556       1,599,190       2,176,522  
Net Interest Income   6,953,560       6,199,072       6,002,563  
Provision for Loan Losses   -       458,000       677,000  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   6,953,560       5,741,072       5,325,563  
Noninterest Income   1,735,488       1,505,399       1,069,331  
Noninterest Expense   6,613,542       5,476,541       5,404,683  
Income Before Income Taxes   2,075,506       1,769,930       990,211  
Income Tax Provision   522,681       507,097       247,736  
Net Income $ 1,552,825     $ 1,262,833     $ 742,475  
           
Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 1.60     $ 1.30     $ 0.77  
Diluted Net Income per Common Share   1.60       1.30       0.77  
Dividends Paid per Common Share   -       -       -  
Book Value Per Common Share   77.63       76.58       72.25  
Common Shares Outstanding   969,065       969,065       969,998  
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   969,065       969,065       969,998  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,065       969,069       969,998  
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,065       969,069       969,998  
           
Selected Ratios:          
Return on Average Assets   0.82 %     0.68 %     0.43 %
Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity   8.44 %     6.84 %     4.28 %
Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets   9.71 %     9.99 %     10.02 %
Net Interest Margin   3.82 %     3.50 %     3.64 %
Efficiency   76.11 %     71.08 %     76.42 %
           
Selected Asset Quality:          
Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ (9,731 )   $ 194,071     $ (15,031 )
Classified Assets   4,538,064       4,439,839       1,769,453  
Nonperforming Loans   -       -       1,509,590  
Nonperforming Assets   100       100       1,509,690  
Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.27 %
Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.21 %
Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.21 %
                       


Contact:     Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754
     

