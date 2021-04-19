SIOS Technology Named a 2021 Product of the Year Award Winner by Cloud Computing Magazine

SIOS Protection Suite Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, S.C. and SAN MATEO, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded SIOS Protection Suite a 2021 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.



SIOS Protection Suite provides the automated, reliable high availability and disaster protection businesses need to run their business-critical applications in cloud, hybrid, and multicloud environments as well as on-premises. In cloud environments, such as AWS EC2, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, SIOS clustering enables application-aware cluster failover across cloud regions and availability zones for protection from local, area, and regional disasters.

SIOS Protection Suite includes application recovery kits that provide application-specific intelligence for a wide range of complex applications and databases such as SQL Server, SAP, HANA, and Oracle.

“We are very pleased to be recognized with this prestigious industry award,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “For more than 20 years, SIOS has focused on providing intelligent, automated application high availability and disaster recovery, regardless of operating system, platform or environment. By automating manual tasks and validating user inputs, SIOS Protection Suite simplifies the configuration and management of failover clustering in complex application environments and ensures application-specific best practices are maintained throughout the failover process.



“Congratulations to SIOS for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “SIOS Protection Suite is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from SIOS in 2021 and beyond.”

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Cloud Computing Magazine

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

