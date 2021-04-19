AAF Flanders Portable Air Purification System Adds a Layer of Protection Against Viruses

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studies confirm commercial air filters reduce the spread of airborne viruses. When a person sneezes, coughs or speaks, tiny airborne droplets that could contain viruses not only travel many feet, but can spread through the HVAC system to all areas inside buildings.



To provide an additional layer of protection against viruses, American Air Filter, Co. Inc., and its subsidiary Flanders Corp (AAF Flanders), a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, developed AstroPureTM a portable air filtration system. AstroPure works by increasing air-recirculation rates within a given space effectively cleaning the air every time it passes through the 2-stage advanced filtration system. The system uses a high-capacity MERV 11 pre-filter and the most robust dual-layer eFRM media HEPA filter which not only reduces cost of replacement filters, but produces a safer environment for staff and customers of medical offices, restaurants, schools and retail space.

The stand-alone AstroPure unit can be simply plugged in to suit many different applications without requiring installation. Equipped with advanced sensor technology and an easily programmable HMI, the AstroPure allows the user to optimize air circulations rates at the lowest energy cost and noise level. The quiet, energy-efficient AstroPure unit has easy-to-use controls providing indoor air quality on-demand.

“As a leader in highly-efficient air filtration solutions, we’re continually working to improve indoor air quality,” said Sean O’Reilly, Global VP of HP Sales & Innovation. “If we live to be 80 years of age, approximately 72 of those years are spent indoors. We want to ensure the best indoor environmental and air quality possible regardless of a pandemic”. O’Reilly added, “In support of our customers, AAF developed a software simulation tool called VisionAir IEQ which allows our customers to see the positive impact of AstroPure in reducing contamination”.

AAF Flanders, headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is the world’s largest manufacturer of air filtration solutions. For 100 years, AAF Flanders has offered comprehensive solutions designed to remove and control airborne particulates and contaminants in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

AAF Flanders makes no claims regarding the ability of its filters to remove airborne SARS-CoV-2. Test results should be viewed as directional and real-world performance is environment dependent. Methodology was based on prior tests comparing standard ASHRAE 52.2 testing to predictive analysis based on virus carriers.



Contact:

Brittney Zeller

502-416-9368

marketing@aafintl.com

https://astropure.aafintl.com