CROWN WEALTLH STRATEGIES DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS BECOMES REGISTERED SERVICE ASSISTANT
Viviana M. Hernandez, Director of Operations for Crown Wealth Strategies, has become a Registered Service Assistant to Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viviana M. Hernandez, Director of Operations for Crown Wealth Strategies, has become a Registered Service Assistant to Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, by passing the qualifying Series 6 and 63 exams administered by FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority). FINRA is the leading provider of financial regulatory services, dedicated to investor protection and market integrity through efficient regulation and compliance methods. Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, Texas, serving clients nationwide.
As a Registered Service Assistant, Mrs. Hernandez will be able to take a hands-on approach to servicing clients by meeting with them to discuss registered products, as well as by providing service related to registered products on behalf of Dipp Metzger. She will also be able to help design appropriate asset allocation models for prospects and clients related to Mutual Fund and Variable Products. All of these models must be reviewed and approved by Mrs. Dipp Metzger prior to presenting them to the client.
"As an RSA, Viviana will now be better equipped to serve new and existing clients in our community," said Dipp Metzger, president of Crown Wealth Strategies. "We are thankful for her dedication to continuing education, and we look forward to how this new designation will allow her to more efficiently serve the families we work with.”
Viviana is the Director of Operations for Crown Wealth Strategies, and she works with the firm and its clients to provide comprehensive service by managing the overall operations and administrative functions at Crown Wealth Strategies. Prior to joining Crown Wealth Strategies, Viviana worked as a financial planner for over 7 years and served in healthcare administration for over 5 years. Her expertise in financial planning and administration are what make her an excellent fit to the Crown family. Viviana graduated with honors from the University of Texas at El Paso, receiving a BBA with a double major in International Business and Marketing. As an El Paso, TX native she has strong ties to her community, and resides here with her husband and extended family.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a member Agent, The Nautilus Group®, a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency, • 303 N. Oregon Suite 1100 El Paso TX 79901 • 915-534-3200. Crown Wealth Strategies is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies LLC or its affiliates.
SMRU# 1893515
Exp. 3/24/2022
