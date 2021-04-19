LAST CHANCE to Register for Health Conference Offering 21 CEUs
CellCore Biosciences’ Exponential Clinical Outcomes (ECO) Event Will Be Held April 21-24MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exponential Clinical Outcomes (ECO) event will be held April 21st through 24th and qualifies for up to 21 continuing education units (CEUs) for many types of practitioners. The event, hosted by CellCore Biosciences, will be held in Orlando, Florida at the Hyatt Regency. Participants can attend in-person or virtually from the comfort of their homes.
Registration for both in-person and virtual is still open and will remain so throughout the conference. The last day to register to receive the full conference experience is April 20th. Go here for registration information and options.
This April’s event will provide three days of ground-breaking education. ECO speakers include CellCore co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, along with many other leading functional medicine practitioners. Some of the scheduled topics are chronic illness, glyphosate, hormones, lymphatic system, mold toxicity, and more.
Along with these educational topics, ECO will also dive into CellCore products, case studies, and applications. This includes the latest product information, such as CellCore’s proprietary Carbon Technology that helps drive and deliver the majority of their ingredients.
Dr. Todd Watts, CEO and co-founder of CellCore, says, “Through extensive research, we have been able to create solutions that have had monumental impacts on patients’ health. Hosting this conference enables us to reach so many individuals who have lost hope in their health journeys through their healthcare practitioners.”
Along with the three days of education and CEUs, additional resources and networking opportunities will also be available. Participants will receive 10% off, attendee-only CellCore site wide pricing and bonus tiers depending on orders placed during the conference.
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore, says, “ECO gives us the opportunity to connect personally with the awesome practitioners that are the heart of our company. Making sure these individuals are inspired and informed is a huge part of helping more people on their healing journeys.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that partners with healthcare practitioners around the world to provide all-natural protocols that focus on gut and immune health. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
